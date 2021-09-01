The Taliban yesterday triumphantly marched into Kabul airport, hours after the final US troop withdrawal that ended the US’ longest war.
Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the nation, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents.
In a show of control, Taliban leaders were flanked by the insurgents’ elite Badri unit as they walked across the tarmac. The commandos in camouflage uniforms proudly posed for photographs.
Warning: Smoking can damage your health Photo: AFP
Getting the airport running again is just one of the sizeable challenges the Taliban face in governing a nation of 38 million people that for two decades had survived on billions of dollars of foreign aid.
“Afghanistan is finally free,” said Hekmatullah Wasiq, a top Taliban official. “The military and civilian side [of the airport] are with us and in control. Hopefully, we will be announcing our Cabinet. Everything is peaceful. Everything is safe.”
Wasiq also urged people to return to work and reiterated the Taliban pledge offering a general amnesty.
“People have to be patient,” he said. “Slowly we will get everything back to normal. It will take time.”
Just hours earlier, the US military had wrapped up its largest airlift of non-combatants in history.
Yesterday morning, signs of the chaos of recent days were still visible. In the terminal, rifled luggage and clothes were strewn across the ground, alongside wads of documents.
Vehicles carrying the Taliban raced back and forth along the airport’s sole runway on the military side of the airfield.
Before dawn broke, heavily armed Taliban fighters walked through hangars, passing some of the seven CH-46 helicopters the US Department of State used in its evacuations before rendering them unusable.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addressed the gathered members of the Badri unit.
“I hope you [will] be very cautious in dealing with the nation,” he said. “Our nation has suffered war and invasion, and the people do not have more tolerance.”
In an interview with Afghan state television, Mujahid also discussed restarting operations at the airport, which remains a key way out for those wanting to leave the nation.
“Our technical team will be checking the technical and logistical needs of the airport,” he said. “If we are able to fix everything on our own, then we won’t need any help. If there is need for technical or logistics help to repair the destruction, then we might ask help from Qatar or Turkey.”
He did not elaborate on what was destroyed.
Marine General Frank McKenzie, the head of US military’s Central Command, earlier said troops had disabled 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft so they could not be used again.
He said troops did not blow up equipment needed for eventually restarting airport operations.
During the evacuation, US forces helped evacuate more than 120,000 US citizens, foreigners and Afghans, the White House said. Coalition forces also evacuated their citizens and Afghans, but for all who got out, foreign nations and the US acknowledged they did not evacuate all who wanted to go.
‘NORMAL’: The passage showed that the US Coast Guard is engaged in joint training to bolster partner nations in the face of Chinese encroachment, a maritime expert said A US warship and a US Coast Guard cutter on Friday sailed through the Taiwan Strait, making the eighth transit under the administration of US President Joe Biden since he took office in January. The passage comes amid a spike in military activity by China, and follows Chinese assault drills last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off Taiwan to the southwest and southeast. The USS Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the USCGC Munro, transited “through international waters in accordance with international law,” the US Navy said in a statement. “The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates
From tomorrow, China legally requires foreign vessels entering what it considers to be its territorial waters to notify Beijing, creating what some fear is a “ticking time bomb” for conflict in the South China Sea. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in April amended China’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law (海上交通安全法) to require all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial waters to inform maritime authorities, carry relevant permits, and submit to Chinese command and supervision. It also gives Beijing the authority to instruct foreign vessels that “threaten the safety of Chinese internal or territorial waters” to leave and to exercise the “right
‘WHITELIST’: The program aims to give a boost to small shops, but the National Development Council said that it would also announce a list of approved online retailers Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers are to be distributed at the beginning of October and would be valid through April next year, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday. Reservations for the vouchers could be made from the end of next month through the program’s official Web site, Chunghwa Post’s (中華郵政) Web site, convenience store kiosks and digital payment providers, the National Development Council (NDC) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, after presenting the plan at a Cabinet meeting earlier that morning. Recipients could choose to receive digital or paper vouchers, it said, adding that they would be distributed free of charge
TARGET: The government does not envisage lowering the level 2 COVID-19 alert until 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated, Chen Shih-chung said While a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is scheduled to expire on Monday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said there are no plans to make “drastic” changes to disease prevention measures until the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent. However, minor adjustments could be made to restrictions, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, including increasing the passenger volume for trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, and allowing the use of shower facilities at sports venues. As of Sunday, 42.63 percent of the population had received at