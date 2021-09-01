Taliban declare victory after taking over Kabul airport

AP, KABUL





The Taliban yesterday triumphantly marched into Kabul airport, hours after the final US troop withdrawal that ended the US’ longest war.

Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the nation, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents.

In a show of control, Taliban leaders were flanked by the insurgents’ elite Badri unit as they walked across the tarmac. The commandos in camouflage uniforms proudly posed for photographs.

Taliban fighters are pictured inside an Afghan Air Force plane at Kabul airport yesterday. Photo: AFP

Getting the airport running again is just one of the sizeable challenges the Taliban face in governing a nation of 38 million people that for two decades had survived on billions of dollars of foreign aid.

“Afghanistan is finally free,” said Hekmatullah Wasiq, a top Taliban official. “The military and civilian side [of the airport] are with us and in control. Hopefully, we will be announcing our Cabinet. Everything is peaceful. Everything is safe.”

Wasiq also urged people to return to work and reiterated the Taliban pledge offering a general amnesty.

“People have to be patient,” he said. “Slowly we will get everything back to normal. It will take time.”

Just hours earlier, the US military had wrapped up its largest airlift of non-combatants in history.

Yesterday morning, signs of the chaos of recent days were still visible. In the terminal, rifled luggage and clothes were strewn across the ground, alongside wads of documents.

Vehicles carrying the Taliban raced back and forth along the airport’s sole runway on the military side of the airfield.

Before dawn broke, heavily armed Taliban fighters walked through hangars, passing some of the seven CH-46 helicopters the US Department of State used in its evacuations before rendering them unusable.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addressed the gathered members of the Badri unit.

“I hope you [will] be very cautious in dealing with the nation,” he said. “Our nation has suffered war and invasion, and the people do not have more tolerance.”

In an interview with Afghan state television, Mujahid also discussed restarting operations at the airport, which remains a key way out for those wanting to leave the nation.

“Our technical team will be checking the technical and logistical needs of the airport,” he said. “If we are able to fix everything on our own, then we won’t need any help. If there is need for technical or logistics help to repair the destruction, then we might ask help from Qatar or Turkey.”

He did not elaborate on what was destroyed.

Marine General Frank McKenzie, the head of US military’s Central Command, earlier said troops had disabled 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft so they could not be used again.

He said troops did not blow up equipment needed for eventually restarting airport operations.

During the evacuation, US forces helped evacuate more than 120,000 US citizens, foreigners and Afghans, the White House said. Coalition forces also evacuated their citizens and Afghans, but for all who got out, foreign nations and the US acknowledged they did not evacuate all who wanted to go.