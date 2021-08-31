Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Sunday threw the ceremonial first pitch at the 16th annual Mets Taiwan Day in New York City.
Hsiao, the first Taiwanese envoy to the US to have been invited by the New York Mets to do so, wore a No. 11 jersey, which symbolized “keeping both feet on the ground.”
After throwing a fair ball, she said it had been an honor and she appreciated the opportunity to advance Taiwan-US relations, along with Taiwanese Americans and baseball fans.
Photo: CNA
Prior to the pitch, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) gave a pre-recorded video address to the 20,000 spectators at Citi Field, lauding the “inspiring” Taiwanese athletes who competed at the Olympics in Tokyo.
Tsai also thanked the US for extending much-needed help to Taiwan by donating 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
At the end of the video, Tsai and Hsiao appeared together, cheering for the Mets and Taiwan.
Photo: CNA
Before the start of the Major League Baseball game between the Mets and the Washington Nationals, footage of some baseball highlights from Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium was also shown on the big screen.
The fierce competititions featured in the video symbolized the global fight against COVID-19, while clips of the US’ donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan highlighted the friendship and support between the two nations, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US said.
As part of the event, 2,350 limited-edition Mets Taiwan Day jerseys were produced in collaboration with the Taiwanese-American group Hello Taiwan, all of which sold out last month.
