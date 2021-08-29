US President Joe Biden rebuked China for stonewalling a US investigation into the origins of COVID-19, as his administration reported it was unable to reach firm conclusions because of Beijing’s unwillingness to cooperate. China denied that it had hindered the probe.
“The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them,” Biden said in a statement on Friday shortly after the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence released an unclassified summary of the report. “Responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world.”
The US intelligence community determined the virus was not created as a biological weapon and said Chinese officials had no “foreknowledge” of the outbreak, but was divided on how it came to infect humans and spread around the globe.
Photo: Reuters
Four components of the intelligence community said — with low confidence — that the outbreak was likely linked to exposure to an infected animal, according to the US summary.
One intelligence community component assessed with moderate confidence that the outbreak was associated with a research lab in China.
As of a few months ago, two components backed the animal theory, while one backed the lab theory.
The Chinese embassy in the US expressed “strong condemnation” to the White House statement, and again called for investigation into the US biological defense site Fort Detrick.
“The report by the intelligence community is based on presumption of guilt on the part of China, and it is only for scapegoating China,” the statement said.
Analysts at other US agencies are unable to coalesce around either origin theory without more information, including some who think both are equally likely.
To reach a conclusion with higher confidence, the intelligence community said it would need more cooperation of China, which it said continues to hinder global efforts.
Beijing “continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information and blame other countries, including the United States,” the summary says. “These actions reflect, in part, China’s government’s own uncertainty about where an investigation could lead as well as its frustration the international community is using the issue to exert political pressure on China.”
The US intelligence community overall believes that the virus infected humans through an initial small exposure no later than November 2019, according to the report.
The report says the intelligence agencies judge that the virus was not developed as a biological weapon, and most assess — with low confidence — that it was not genetically engineered, although two agencies believe there is not enough evidence to know either way.
