More than 100 killed in attacks at Kabul airport

AP, KABUL





Evacuation flights from Afghanistan yesterday resumed with new urgency, a day after two suicide bombings targeted thousands of people desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover and killed more than 100.

The US warned that more attacks could come ahead of next week’s end to the US’ longest war.

As a call to prayer echoed through Kabul along with the roar of departing planes, the anxious crowds outside the city’s airport appeared as large as ever. They are acutely aware that the window is closing to board a flight before the airlift ends and Western troops withdraw.

A woman tries to identify a dead body outside a hospital in Kabul yesterday, a day after deadly attacks outside the airport. Photo: AP

Thursday’s bombings near the airport killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 US soldiers, Afghan and US officials said, in the deadliest day for US forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

Afghan officials warned that the toll could rise, with morgues stretched to capacity and the possibility that relatives are taking bodies away from the scene.

One official said that as many as 115 might have died, with even more wounded. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

At least 10 bodies lay on the grounds outside Kabul’s Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital, where relatives said the mortuary could take no more.

Afghans said that many of the dead are unclaimed because family members are traveling from distant provinces.

In an emotional speech on Thursday night, US President Joe Biden blamed the Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate, which is far more radical than the Taliban militants who seized power less than two weeks ago in a lightning blitz across the country.

“We will rescue the Americans, we will get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on,” Biden said.

Despite intense pressure to extend Tuesday’s deadline and his vow to hunt down those responsible, he has cited the threat of more terrorist attacks as a reason to keep to his plan — and the Taliban have repeatedly insisted he must stick to it.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday condemned the attack, conveyed her condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in a statement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk that Taiwan would stand with the US during these trying times, Chang added.

Taiwan would continue to work with the US and other like-minded countries in seeking to contribute to regional peace, stability, prosperity and development, Chang said.

The Taliban have wrested back control of Afghanistan two decades after they were ousted in a US-led invasion following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, which were orchestrated by al-Qaeda extremists being harbored in the country.

The US said that more than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated from Kabul, but as many as 1,000 Americans and tens of thousands more Afghans are struggling to leave in one of history’s largest airlifts.

The White House said yesterday that 8,500 evacuees had been flown out of Kabul aboard US military aircraft in the previous 24 hours, as well as about 4,000 people on coalition flights. That is about the same total as the day before the attacks.

Additional reporting by CNA