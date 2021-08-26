US, China accuse each other of ‘bullying’ countries

Reuters, HANOI





US Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday again charged China with bullying its Southeast Asian neighbors, the second time in two days that she has attacked Beijing during a regional visit, as Washington tries to rally regional partners to take on China’s growing economic and military influence.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs shot back and accused the US of meddling in regional affairs and disrupting peace.

The Chinese-language China Daily accused Harris of seeking to drive a wedge between China and Southeast Asian nations with comments in Singapore that Beijing used intimidation to back its unlawful South China Sea claims.

Harris, speaking in Hanoi, said that there was a need to mount pressure on China over its maritime claims and offered to support Vietnam in several key areas, including enhancement of maritime security to take on Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

“We need to find ways to pressure, raise the pressure ... on Beijing to abide by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims,” Harris said in a meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Harris offered Vietnam more visits by US warships, vaccines and aid to tackle COVID-19 and announced the launch of several programs to help combat climate change, said a White House official who did not wish to be named.

Harris’ seven-day trip to Singapore and Vietnam is part of a broader US strategy to take on China globally.

Taiwan, Brunei, China, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam lay claim to parts of the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

Harris’s arrival in Hanoi was delayed on Tuesday after the US embassy in Vietnam said that it had detected an “anomalous health incident,” potentially related to the mysterious “Havana syndrome.”

During the delay, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and China’s ambassador to Vietnam held a previously unannounced meeting, during which Chinh said that Vietnam does not take sides in foreign policy.

The Chinese ambassador promised a donation of 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses at the meeting.