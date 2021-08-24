US envoy urges N Korea to return to nuclear talks

NON-HOSTILE: US-South Korea military exercises are routine drills and defensive in nature, said Sung Kim, adding that he is open to meet with Pyongyang any time

Reuters, SEOUL





The US does not have hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is open to meeting any time and any place, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said yesterday during a visit to South Korea.

Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit.

The visit comes as a brief thaw in inter-Korean relations last month gave way to a new standoff over US-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has warned could trigger a security crisis.

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim, left, bumps elbows with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, during their meeting at the Plaza Hotel in Seoul yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“The United States does not have hostile intent toward” North Korea, Kim told reporters after meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk.

“The ongoing [US-South Korea] combined military exercises are longstanding, routine and purely defensive in nature and support the security of both our countries,” he said.

Noh said the pair discussed possible humanitarian aid to North Korea, as well as ways to restart stalled denuclearization talks.

“We agreed to work together to resume dialogue with North Korea as soon as possible,” he said.

On Sunday, Kim met with South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong at the minister’s residence, where they discussed ways for a speedy resumption of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, a foreign ministry official said.

The US envoy is expected to meet with Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Igor Morgulov today in Seoul.

The nine-day joint military exercise began on Monday last week, with silence so far from North Korean state media, despite fears that the country could conduct a missile test or take other actions to underscore its disapproval.

North Korea has said it is open to diplomacy, but that the US overtures appear hollow, while “hostile acts” such as the drills continue.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has said it would explore diplomacy to achieve North Korean denuclearization, but has shown no willingness to ease sanctions.

The US is supportive of efforts to improve ties between the two Koreas and remains open to direct talks with North Korea, Kim said.

“I continue to stand ready to meet with my North Korean counterparts anywhere at any time,” he said.