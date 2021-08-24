Harris reiterates US commitment to Asian region

AFP, SINGAPORE





US Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday vowed “enduring engagement” in Asia, offering reassurances of Washington’s commitment to the region even as the US completes its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover.

The Islamists’ swift return to power a week ago, and desperate scenes of thousands trying to flee, have cast a shadow over the US’ status as a global superpower.

However, on a visit to Singapore, her first stop on a trip that also includes Vietnam, Harris insisted that Washington could be depended on.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore yesterday. Photo: AFP

“Our administration is committed to enduring engagement in Singapore, into Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific,” Harris told a press conference alongside Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍).

“The reason I am here is because the United States is a global leader, and we take that role seriously,” she said.

However, she dodged questions about whether US credibility had been damaged by the Afghan debacle, saying her government’s focus was on “evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us and vulnerable Afghans, including women and children.”

Lee welcomed Harris’ reassurances and said Singapore was offering a military aircraft to help in the chaotic evacuation from Kabul airport overseen by the US army.

He also expressed hopes that “Afghanistan does not become an epicenter for terrorism again.”

US President Joe Biden’s administration is seeking to reset relationships in Asia after the turbulent era under former US president Donald Trump, and project Washington as a stabilizing force in the face of growing Chinese aggression.

However, analysts say the seizure of power by the Taliban, notorious for their brutal 1996-2001 rule, and rapid collapse of US-trained Afghan forces have caused fresh concerns about US dependability.

Southeast Asia is seen as critically important at a time that China is challenging US political sway and naval dominance in the region.

Washington has repeatedly criticized Beijing’s expansive claims to almost the entire flashpoint South China Sea, which overlaps with the claims of Taiwan and several Southeast Asian states.

Harris at the press conference reiterated the US’ commitment to “uphold the rules-based international order and freedom of navigation, including in the South China Sea.”