Smuggled meat products raise swine fever concern

Staff writer, with CNA





Investigators have found smuggled meat products being sold at 1,338 locations across 22 cities and counties, the National Police Agency said yesterday, adding that six confiscated items had been sent for testing for possible contamination with African swine fever.

The investigation was ordered after customs officials on Sunday seized 71kg of smuggled meat products from Vietnam, which tested positive for the virus.

As the importer had the meat products delivered through express air mail, police and prosecutors are tracing all levels of vendors to see if some of them have been sold in local markets.

Customs officials sort through a consignment of smuggled pork products in Taipei on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Council of Agriculture

The illegally imported meat products would be completely destroyed when found, the Council of Agriculture said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday visited an air mail and package terminal at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and held a briefing with Customs Administration officials.

Customs officials told Su that the broker involved in the case had breached customs regulations 41 times, but it was allowed to operate after paying fines.

They said that importers tend to pack multiple items in one case, and customs officials might miss the goods placed at the bottom of the case.

Customs Administration Director-General Hsieh Ling-yuan (謝鈴媛) said that the agency is considering canceling the business registrations of the customs broker and imposing other sanctions.

“Taipei Customs handles 65 million customs applications per year. Raising by 1 percent the inspection rate means customs officers would have to handle 65,000 more cases per year. However, we have noticed the problems created by express customs service and would discuss the matters with customs brokers,” she said.

Su said the agency must ban importers from packing multiple items in one case and check the case one by one, adding that they are smuggling contrabands to the country because this is the busiest time of the year.

That the nation has illegally imported meat shows that there have been loopholes in its defenses in the past two years, he said, adding that the agency should not negotiate with brokers.

“They would naturally keep infringing regulations as long as they are only asked to pay fines. If you want them to be honest with you, you have to let them pay the price if they dare break the law,” he said.

Su said that on Jan. 14, 2019, he had ordered that all carry-on luggage be checked to prevent smuggling of meat products from other countries, and that the Executive Yuan has provided the agency with personnel, funding and X-ray machines to implement the policy.

The Customs Administration should ensure that the nation is 100 percent protected from any kind of animal disease and should not give excuses whenever smuggled meat is found, he said.