Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee on Saturday left at least 10 people dead and dozens missing, as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads, authorities said.
Business owner Kansas Klein watched in horror from a bridge in the morning as vehicles and entire houses were swept down a road in Waverly, a town of about 4,500 people that Klein, 48, has called home for more than half his life.
After being told by authorities to go back, Klein returned a couple hours later, shocked that the floodwaters had almost entirely receded and aghast at the destruction that was left behind.
“It was amazing how quick it came and how quick it left,” Klein said.
Klein said his restaurant, a decade-old New York-style pizzeria, was still standing, but the morning deluge of 25cm to 30cm of rain in Humphreys County had caused floodwaters to reach 2.1m inside the eatery, rendering it a total loss.
After leaving his restaurant, Klein walked to the nearby public housing homes and heard yelling. A man had just recovered a baby’s body from one of the homes. Other bodies would soon follow.
“I’m looking at my restaurant, thinking how horrible it was that I lost my restaurant, and then I walk around the corner and see someone’s baby dead — my restaurant doesn’t mean a whole lot right now,” Klein said, still in shock as he watched a local news channel air footage he had recorded on his phone hours ago.
“It was devastating: Buildings were knocked down, half of them were destroyed,” he said. “People were pulling out bodies of people who had drowned and didn’t make it out.”
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets that more than 30 people have been reported missing. It was not immediately clear how many had lived at Brookside, about 96km west of Nashville.
Just to the east of Waverly, the town of McEwen was pummeled with about 43cm of rain in less than a day, prompting water rescues, road closures and communications disruptions.
That rainfall total smashed the state’s 24-hour record of 34.5cm from 1982, National Weather Service Nashville said, although Saturday’s numbers would have to be confirmed.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) activated its emergency operations center and said agencies that include the Tennessee National Guard, the state Highway Patrol and Fire Mutual Aid were responding to the flooding.
In a bulletin, TEMA called the situation “dangerous and evolving” and urged people to avoid travel in the affected counties.
‘SELF-RELIANCE’: The president said the discussion over Afghanistan leads to the conclusion that Taiwan needs to be more united and more resolute in defense Afghanistan’s return to Taliban rule following the withdrawal of US forces shows that Taiwan needs to be “stronger and more united” in ensuring its own defense, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The sudden departure of US troops from Kabul has sparked discussion in Taiwan as to whether Washington can be relied upon to come to Taipei’s defense. “Recent changes in the situation in Afghanistan have led to much discussion in Taiwan,” Tsai wrote on Facebook. “I want to tell everyone that Taiwan’s only option is to make ourselves stronger, more united and more resolute in our determination to protect ourselves.” She said
‘ENEMY AT THE GATES’: China should not be deluded into thinking that it could easily take Taiwan like Afghanistan’s collapse after US troops pulled out, Su Tseng-chang said Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, offering an indirect warning to China not to be “deluded” into thinking it could take Taiwan. China has been ramping up military and diplomatic pressure to force Taipei into accepting Chinese sovereignty, causing concern in Washington and other Western capitals. The defeat of the Afghan government after the withdrawal of US forces and flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sparked discussion in Taiwan about what would happen in the event of a Chinese invasion, and whether the US would help defend Taiwan. Asked whether
A young Chinese woman has said she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uighurs, in what might be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders. The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on the run to avoid extradition back to China because her fiance was considered a Chinese dissident. Wu told The Associated Press (AP) that she was abducted from a hotel in Dubai and detained by Chinese officials at a villa converted into a jail, where she saw or heard two other
SERIOUS GLOBAL SITUATION: The health minister said that while cases have dwindled, people must be careful, as strict border controls cannot protect against the virus forever The level 2 COVID-19 alert would be extended for two more weeks until Sept. 6, but some restrictions would be eased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported two local and eight imported cases, as well as one death. As the local COVID-19 situation has improved, but sporadic local infections with unclear infection sources are still being reported, the level 2 alert would remain in place, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC. Places that would remain closed include leisure businesses, such as dance halls, pubs, nightclubs, KTVs, gaming halls, video arcades