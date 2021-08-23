At least 10 killed in Tennessee floods, dozens still missing

AP





Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee on Saturday left at least 10 people dead and dozens missing, as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads, authorities said.

Business owner Kansas Klein watched in horror from a bridge in the morning as vehicles and entire houses were swept down a road in Waverly, a town of about 4,500 people that Klein, 48, has called home for more than half his life.

After being told by authorities to go back, Klein returned a couple hours later, shocked that the floodwaters had almost entirely receded and aghast at the destruction that was left behind.

“It was amazing how quick it came and how quick it left,” Klein said.

Klein said his restaurant, a decade-old New York-style pizzeria, was still standing, but the morning deluge of 25cm to 30cm of rain in Humphreys County had caused floodwaters to reach 2.1m inside the eatery, rendering it a total loss.

After leaving his restaurant, Klein walked to the nearby public housing homes and heard yelling. A man had just recovered a baby’s body from one of the homes. Other bodies would soon follow.

“I’m looking at my restaurant, thinking how horrible it was that I lost my restaurant, and then I walk around the corner and see someone’s baby dead — my restaurant doesn’t mean a whole lot right now,” Klein said, still in shock as he watched a local news channel air footage he had recorded on his phone hours ago.

“It was devastating: Buildings were knocked down, half of them were destroyed,” he said. “People were pulling out bodies of people who had drowned and didn’t make it out.”

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets that more than 30 people have been reported missing. It was not immediately clear how many had lived at Brookside, about 96km west of Nashville.

Just to the east of Waverly, the town of McEwen was pummeled with about 43cm of rain in less than a day, prompting water rescues, road closures and communications disruptions.

That rainfall total smashed the state’s 24-hour record of 34.5cm from 1982, National Weather Service Nashville said, although Saturday’s numbers would have to be confirmed.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) activated its emergency operations center and said agencies that include the Tennessee National Guard, the state Highway Patrol and Fire Mutual Aid were responding to the flooding.

In a bulletin, TEMA called the situation “dangerous and evolving” and urged people to avoid travel in the affected counties.