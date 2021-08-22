A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in southwestern Pakistan on Friday killed two children and wounded three, police said.
The blast took place on the East Bay Road at Gwadar Port at about 7pm.
Chinese nationals sustained minor injuries, a police statement said.
Gwadar is in the southwestern province of Balochistan, where separatist militants have waged a long-running insurgency.
“Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack,” said Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government.
China is involved in the development of the Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea as part of a US$60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
The Pakistani Ministry of the Interior said that a young boy ran out of a nearby fisher colony and exploded himself about 15m to 20m from the convoy.
“As a result a Chinese national was injured, he was rushed to nearby Gwadar hospital where he is stable,” the ministry said in a statement.
The four vehicles carrying Chinese nationals were escorted by army and police.
Pakistan is already undertaking a comprehensive review of the security of Chinese nationals in the country, the ministry added.
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant organization, claimed responsibility for the attack.
The group said in a statement that the “BLA carried out a ‘self-sacrificing’ attack against a convoy of Chinese engineers.”
The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said that it “strongly condemns this act of terrorism, extends its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, and expresses its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan.”
The security of Chinese workers has long been an issue of concern in Pakistan, where large numbers are based to supervise and build infrastructure projects.
Chinese-funded projects have sparked resentment, particularly among separatist groups, who say locals see little benefit, with most jobs going to outsiders.
Last month, nine Chinese nationals were killed in northwestern Pakistan when a bus carrying a team of engineers, surveyors and mechanical staff was targeted by a suicide bomber.
