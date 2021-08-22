Taliban leaders gather in Kabul, evacuation continues

AFP, KABUL





The Taliban’s senior leadership was yesterday gathering in the Afghan capital to map out a future “inclusive” government, as desperation deepened for thousands still scrambling to leave the country via a chaotic evacuation operation.

A senior Taliban official said that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar — who cofounded the group — would meet “jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up.”

Other senior Taliban leaders seen in Kabul in the past few days include Khalil Haqqani — one of the US’ most wanted terrorists with a US$5 million bounty on his head.

A US Marine gives water to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Friday. Photo: AFP / US Marine Corps / Sgt. Samuel Ruiz

Pro-Taliban social media feeds showed Haqqani meeting Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — a former bitter rival during the brutal civil war of the early 1990s, but still influential in Afghan politics.

Six days after the Taliban swept to power, the flow of people trying to flee continued to overwhelm the international community.

Roads leading to Kabul airport were choked with traffic, while families hoping for a miracle escape crowded between the barbed-wire surrounds of an unofficial no-man’s-land separating the Taliban from US troops and remnants of an Afghan special forces brigade helping them.

Video of a US soldier lifting a baby over a wall at Kabul’s airport offered the latest imagery of the utter despair, following horror footage of people hanging onto the outside of departing planes.

“Please, please, please help me... Where should I go, what should I do,” one man, who said he worked for the US embassy in the mid-2000s, wrote on a WhatsApp group set up for people to share information on how to get out.

“I have tried to get there [to the airport] for some days, but I cannot reach. Please save me,” he wrote.

Thousands of US soldiers are at the airport trying to shepherd foreigners and Afghans onto flights, but US President Joe Biden said that the troop presence offered no guarantees of safe passage.

“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” Biden said in a televised address. “I cannot promise what the final outcome will be, or ... that it will be without risk of loss.”

US military helicopters were deployed to rescue more than 150 Americans unable to reach the airport on Friday morning, an official in Washington said.

It was the first report of US forces going beyond the airport to help people seeking evacuation.

A German civilian was also shot and wounded on his way to the airport, a government spokeswoman in Berlin said on Friday.

Biden had set a deadline of Aug. 31 to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan, but he flagged this could be extended to continue the airlifts.

About 13,000 people have left on US military aircraft, the White House said.

Thousands of others have fled on other foreign military flights.