Scandal-plagued party returns to power in Malaysia

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR





An establishment stalwart was yesterday named Malaysia’s new prime minister, after the previous government collapsed, with a scandal-plagued party reclaiming the leadership that it lost at landmark elections in 2018.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was deputy prime minister in the previous administration, was appointed by King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah as the country’s next leader after receiving backing from most MPs.

His predecessor, Muhyiddin Yassin, quit on Monday following a turbulent 17 months in office after losing parliamentary support, and as anger grew over his government’s handling of a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

Former Malaysian deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob leaves the headquarters of the United Malays National Organisation party to meet with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The incoming leader is from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the lynchpin of a coalition that governed for six decades until losing power in 2018 amid the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd graft scandal.

UMNO had already regained a foothold in power as a partner in the previous government, and Ismail Sabri’s victory means they have reclaimed the country’s top job without elections.

There were immediate signs of public anger, with hundreds of thousands signing a petition against his appointment. He would also have only a slim majority in parliament, fueling concerns of further instability.

The constitutional monarch picked the leader based on who commands majority support in parliament, rather than opting for elections, fearing that polls might worsen the country’s already dire virus wave.

Following a meeting of the country’s royal families, the palace announced that the king had picked Ismail Sabri, and urged the country’s bickering politicians to unite.

“The king hopes that with the appointment of the new prime minister, political turbulence in the country will be resolved quickly,” the palace said in a statement. He called on MPs to “cast aside their political agenda and instead unite to fight the pandemic to ensure the nation’s prosperity,” it said.

Ismail Sabri would be sworn in today. He would also have to face a no-confidence vote when parliament convenes next month.

Long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who has sought the job of prime minister for more than two decades, lost out yet again.

Ismail Sabri becomes Malaysia’s third prime minister since the 2018 elections set off a period of political turmoil in the country of 32 million people.

“He’s a somewhat compromise leader,” said Oh Ei Sun, an analyst at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

“He will have to rush out a series of refreshing, and hopefully effective, policies to tackle the pandemic and revive the economy if he is to win some trust from the public,” he said.