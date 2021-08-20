The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could arrive before the Mid-Autumn Festival, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.
Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), was asked at a news conference in Taipei to confirm reports that 1.6 million to 2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would arrive in Taiwan before the holiday on Sept. 21.
Chen initially said that he would provide more information once a date was confirmed, but when asked about the matter again a few minutes later, he added that he would “not deny” the reports.
Photo: Reuters
“The situation is optimistic,” he said, before reiterating that an announcement would be made once the shipment is confirmed.
Taiwan is expected to receive 15 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密)-affiliated YongLin Foundation and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟功德會) having each donated 5 million doses to the government.
On Wednesday, the nation administered 27,359 COVID-19 vaccine doses, CECC data showed.
As of Wednesday, 9,985,997 COVID-19 vaccine shots had been administered — 9,260,988 first doses and 725,009 second doses, the CECC said.
The first-dose vaccination rate in Taiwan was 39.46 percent, it added.
The nation has been administering two COVID-19 vaccine brands — developed by AstraZeneca and Moderna Inc — and is to begin offering a vaccine manufactured by local drugmaker Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Monday, with the brand already available as an option on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination registration and appointment system, 1922.gov.tw.
As of 5pm yesterday, 612,079 people on the Web site had selected the Medigen vaccine as a preferred option, the CECC said, adding that 587,000 people have booked appointments to receive the vaccine next week.
The first and second doses of the Medigen vaccine would be given to people 28 days apart, as instructed by the manufacturer, as there had been no studies supporting an extension of the interval, Chen said.
Extensions of the interval between the first and second doses had been made for other COVID-19 vaccine brands administered domestically because studies conducted abroad had supported such a policy, he said.
Chen added that the CECC would negotiate with the US to have the Medigen vaccine recognized there.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘SELF-RELIANCE’: The president said the discussion over Afghanistan leads to the conclusion that Taiwan needs to be more united and more resolute in defense Afghanistan’s return to Taliban rule following the withdrawal of US forces shows that Taiwan needs to be “stronger and more united” in ensuring its own defense, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The sudden departure of US troops from Kabul has sparked discussion in Taiwan as to whether Washington can be relied upon to come to Taipei’s defense. “Recent changes in the situation in Afghanistan have led to much discussion in Taiwan,” Tsai wrote on Facebook. “I want to tell everyone that Taiwan’s only option is to make ourselves stronger, more united and more resolute in our determination to protect ourselves.” She said
‘NO THREE-PlUS-11 LOOPHOLE’: A three-month investigation found that infections among aircrew members did not spread to local communities, the health minister said A COVID-19 outbreak that started in May was unrelated to the relaxation of quarantine rules for aircrew members in April, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which is headed by Chen, on April 15 allowed crew members on long-haul flights to isolate for just three days after their return. After testing negative for COVID-19, they were required to monitor their health for 11 days. The relaxed rules, dubbed “three-plus-11,” have been criticized as many believe they led to the COVID-19 outbreak, prompting the CECC to imposed a nationwide level 3 pandemic alert
‘ENEMY AT THE GATES’: China should not be deluded into thinking that it could easily take Taiwan like Afghanistan’s collapse after US troops pulled out, Su Tseng-chang said Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, offering an indirect warning to China not to be “deluded” into thinking it could take Taiwan. China has been ramping up military and diplomatic pressure to force Taipei into accepting Chinese sovereignty, causing concern in Washington and other Western capitals. The defeat of the Afghan government after the withdrawal of US forces and flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sparked discussion in Taiwan about what would happen in the event of a Chinese invasion, and whether the US would help defend Taiwan. Asked whether
GOVERNMENT-PURCHASED: It would take about 10 days for lot release testing and for the doses to thaw before they can be used, the minister of health said A batch of 249,600 doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and seven imported cases, but no deaths. The sixth shipment of Moderna vaccines procured by the government arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4pm, bringing the total number of Moderna doses delivered since May 28 to 1.5 million, CECC data showed. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said some of the doses would be offered to healthcare providers in the first priority group as