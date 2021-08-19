The Cabinet is mulling expanding the scope of foreigners who would receive stimulus vouchers to include permanent residents and diplomatic service employees, among others, a government official familiar with the issue said yesterday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that the Cabinet estimates the proposed measure would make the vouchers available to 13,000 additional foreigners.
There is consensus that foreigners who qualified for last year’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers should also receive the new vouchers, but further inclusions are still being discussed, the official said.
Screen grab from Lin I-chin’s Facebook page
The so-called quintuple stimulus vouchers is a proposed program to issue vouchers exchangeable for goods or services worth NT$5,000 at government-approved establishments.
On Monday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers hammered out a policy consensus on this year’s program, the official said.
With forecasts that Taiwan’s economy will grow 5.88 percent this year, the vouchers’ NT$1,000 buy-in is to be waived, they said.
This would help spread the benefits of economic growth and reduce program costs by doing away with identifying eligible recipients, they said.
The program would also involve more of the service industry than last year, including restaurants, street vendors, hotels, small stores and some online stores, the official said.
Cabinet officials are in the process of creating a whitelist of e-commerce merchants that would be allowed to accept vouchers from consumers, they said.
‘NO THREE-PlUS-11 LOOPHOLE’: A three-month investigation found that infections among aircrew members did not spread to local communities, the health minister said A COVID-19 outbreak that started in May was unrelated to the relaxation of quarantine rules for aircrew members in April, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which is headed by Chen, on April 15 allowed crew members on long-haul flights to isolate for just three days after their return. After testing negative for COVID-19, they were required to monitor their health for 11 days. The relaxed rules, dubbed “three-plus-11,” have been criticized as many believe they led to the COVID-19 outbreak, prompting the CECC to imposed a nationwide level 3 pandemic alert
FIFTH SHIPMENT: The nation on Wednesday administered 163,459 vaccine doses, bringing the total to 9,433,236 doses: 8,867,289 first doses and 565,947 second doses Another 524,800 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday, as the nation’s vaccination rate for those having received their first dose reached 37.78 percent. The batch was transported on a China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) flight from Bangkok that landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 3:25pm. The delivery was the fifth batch of doses that the nation received as part of a contract for 10 million doses signed with AstraZeneca PLC on Oct. 30 last year, the Central Epidemic Command Center said. The first batch of 117,000 doses was delivered on March 3, followed by 626,000 doses on July
‘ENEMY AT THE GATES’: China should not be deluded into thinking that it could easily take Taiwan like Afghanistan’s collapse after US troops pulled out, Su Tseng-chang said Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, offering an indirect warning to China not to be “deluded” into thinking it could take Taiwan. China has been ramping up military and diplomatic pressure to force Taipei into accepting Chinese sovereignty, causing concern in Washington and other Western capitals. The defeat of the Afghan government after the withdrawal of US forces and flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sparked discussion in Taiwan about what would happen in the event of a Chinese invasion, and whether the US would help defend Taiwan. Asked whether
GOVERNMENT-PURCHASED: It would take about 10 days for lot release testing and for the doses to thaw before they can be used, the minister of health said A batch of 249,600 doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and seven imported cases, but no deaths. The sixth shipment of Moderna vaccines procured by the government arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4pm, bringing the total number of Moderna doses delivered since May 28 to 1.5 million, CECC data showed. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said some of the doses would be offered to healthcare providers in the first priority group as