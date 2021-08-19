From 4pm yesterday, registration for Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) COVID-19 vaccine was opened to people aged 20 to 35 on the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the deadline for booking an appointment in the sixth round of vaccinations ended at 12pm yesterday, but only 605,359 people, or 69.25 percent of those eligible, had booked.
To use the doses efficiently, eligibility has been expanded to people aged 20 to 35 who registered their willingness to receive the Medigen vaccine in the online booking system before 12pm on Friday last week, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
There are about 298,000 people in the expanded eligibility group, he said.
They can book an appointment until 12pm tomorrow, Chen said, adding that those initially eligible for this round who had not booked could no longer do so.
The Medigen shots in the sixth round are to be administered from Monday next week to Sunday next week.
The Centers for Disease Control has asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 12 to 17, Chen said, adding that the review was to be completed yesterday.
Previously, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was recommended for adolescents, so specialists would discuss how to proceed if the Moderna vaccine is also approved, Chen said.
The plan that is in place is for adolescents to primarily receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — depending on whether it arrives after school starts — he said, adding that the Moderna vaccine would become a second option if supplies warrant it.
Separately, CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said that a study on mixing COVID-19 vaccine brands — with participants given a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a second from Moderna — conducted at National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) has been partially completed.
To determine the neutralizing antibody levels, the 400 study participants at NTUH and Taoyuan General Hospital are to have blood tests at two weeks, four weeks and three months after being vaccinated with both doses, Chang said, adding that the blood tests at the two-week marker have been completed.
‘NO THREE-PlUS-11 LOOPHOLE’: A three-month investigation found that infections among aircrew members did not spread to local communities, the health minister said A COVID-19 outbreak that started in May was unrelated to the relaxation of quarantine rules for aircrew members in April, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which is headed by Chen, on April 15 allowed crew members on long-haul flights to isolate for just three days after their return. After testing negative for COVID-19, they were required to monitor their health for 11 days. The relaxed rules, dubbed “three-plus-11,” have been criticized as many believe they led to the COVID-19 outbreak, prompting the CECC to imposed a nationwide level 3 pandemic alert
FIFTH SHIPMENT: The nation on Wednesday administered 163,459 vaccine doses, bringing the total to 9,433,236 doses: 8,867,289 first doses and 565,947 second doses Another 524,800 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday, as the nation’s vaccination rate for those having received their first dose reached 37.78 percent. The batch was transported on a China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) flight from Bangkok that landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 3:25pm. The delivery was the fifth batch of doses that the nation received as part of a contract for 10 million doses signed with AstraZeneca PLC on Oct. 30 last year, the Central Epidemic Command Center said. The first batch of 117,000 doses was delivered on March 3, followed by 626,000 doses on July
‘ENEMY AT THE GATES’: China should not be deluded into thinking that it could easily take Taiwan like Afghanistan’s collapse after US troops pulled out, Su Tseng-chang said Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, offering an indirect warning to China not to be “deluded” into thinking it could take Taiwan. China has been ramping up military and diplomatic pressure to force Taipei into accepting Chinese sovereignty, causing concern in Washington and other Western capitals. The defeat of the Afghan government after the withdrawal of US forces and flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sparked discussion in Taiwan about what would happen in the event of a Chinese invasion, and whether the US would help defend Taiwan. Asked whether
GOVERNMENT-PURCHASED: It would take about 10 days for lot release testing and for the doses to thaw before they can be used, the minister of health said A batch of 249,600 doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and seven imported cases, but no deaths. The sixth shipment of Moderna vaccines procured by the government arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4pm, bringing the total number of Moderna doses delivered since May 28 to 1.5 million, CECC data showed. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said some of the doses would be offered to healthcare providers in the first priority group as