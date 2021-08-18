COVID-19: NZ imposes snap national lockdown over one virus case

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand yesterday imposed a snap three-day lockdown after identifying a single case of locally transmitted COVID-19 suspected to be the Delta variant.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the nation, which had not recorded any infections in the community for six months, could not take any chances with the “game changer” Delta strain.

“We have seen what can happen elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it. We only get one chance,” Ardern said in a televised national address.

Shoppers lineup to enter a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP

She cited Australia’s struggles to contain the highly transmissible variant for her “short, sharp” response, after a 58-year-old Auckland man was diagnosed with coronavirus from an unknown source.

“We are better to start high and be cautious, then move out as soon as we are comfortable doing so, than to start low and be in that phase [lockdown] for much, much longer,” Ardern said.

The initial plan is for New Zealand to remain in lockdown for three days from last night, with Auckland and the nearby Coromandel area facing the restrictions for a week.

Officials said a major factor behind the strong response was the fact that the Auckland case has no obvious connection to the border or managed isolation.

“This case was identified in Auckland, but is a national issue,” New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

“Because we cannot link it to the border, it’s possible there could be other cases around in Auckland and other chains of transmission” outside the city, he said.

New Zealand has won widespread praise for its COVID-19 response — centered on eliminating the virus rather than containing it — and has recorded just 26 deaths in a population of 5 million.

It had not needed to impose national stay-at-home orders for more than a year and life has remained close to normal, with no limits on social gatherings and limited mask use.

It also maintains strict border controls — with mandatory two-week quarantine for international arrivals.

“The reason New Zealand has been held up as an example is because we’ve used strategies like this before and they’ve worked... The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard,” Ardern said.

She said that New Zealand was one of the last places in the world to record Delta in the community, giving it the advantage of learning from others’ experience.

However, she said it was safest to presume the strain was now present, even though laboratory tests would not offer confirmation until today.

“Every case we’ve had at MIQ [border quarantine] recently has been the Delta variant and Delta is surging around the world,” she said. “We need to assume this will be too and this has shaped all the decisions we have made.”