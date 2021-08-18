Beijing conducts assault exercises near Taiwan

ON ALERT: The defense ministry said that it has a full grasp and has made a full assessment of the situation, and is prepared for various responses

Beijing yesterday carried out assault drills near Taiwan, with warships and fighter jets exercising off the southwest and southeast of Taiwan, in what the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said was a response to “external interference” and “provocations.”

Taiwan has complained of repeated PLA drills in its vicinity in the past two years or so, part of a pressure campaign to force it to accept China’s sovereignty.

In a brief statement, the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command said warships, anti-submarine aircraft and fighter jets had been dispatched close to Taiwan to carry out “joint fire assault and other drills using actual troops.”

It did not give details.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) gave a short, muted response.

“The nation’s military has a full grasp and has made a full assessment of the situation in the Taiwan Strait region, as well as related developments at sea and in the air, and is prepared for various responses,” the ministry said.

The PLA statement said that Taiwan and the US have “repeatedly colluded in provocation and sent serious wrong signals, severely infringing upon China’s sovereignty, and severely undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

“This exercise is a necessary action based on the current security situation across the Taiwan Strait and the need to safeguard national sovereignty. It is a solemn response to external interference and provocations by Taiwan independence forces,” it said.

While the statement gave no exact location for the drills, many Chinese exercises take place near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙島) at the top part of the South China Sea, and around the Bashi Channel off southern Taiwan that leads to the Pacific.

It was not immediately clear what set off the flurry of Chinese military activity, although earlier this month the US approved a new arms sale package to Taiwan, an artillery system valued at up to US$750 million.

Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), director of the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s defense strategy division, said that the military drills show Chinese intent to deny US military access into the South China Sea via the Bashi Channel, but such a move would have repercussions.

The exercises might be a ploy to soften Beijing’s diplomatic setbacks, he said, adding that China should restrain its exercises, for it could risk rousing South Korea and Japan against it.

Separately, the MND said 11 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone yesterday morning.

The intruding Chinese planes were one Y-8 electric warfare aircraft, one Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane, six J-16 multi-role fighters and two H-6K bombers, it said.

All of the aircraft were spotted southwest of Taiwan, near the Pratas Islands, an MND chart showed.

The air force responded by scrambling planes to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense assets, until the Chinese planes left the area, the ministry said.

Taiwan’s air force and navy were scheduled to carry out the exercises from 10:30am to 2:30pm yesterday and today, it said.

