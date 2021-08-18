The Taliban yesterday moved to quickly restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, although residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.
Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan to escape the hardline Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, or fearing direct retribution for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the past two decades.
Evacuation flights from Kabul’s airport restarted yesterday after chaos the previous day in which huge crowds mobbed the tarmac, with some people so desperate they clung to the outside of a US military plane as it prepared for take-off.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Taliban led a pariah regime from 1996 to 2001, infamous for a brutal rule in which girls could not go to school, women were barred from working in jobs that would put them in contact with men, and people were stoned to death.
US-led forces invaded following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, in response to the Taliban giving sanctuary to al-Qaeda, and toppled them.
Now the Taliban are back in power, they have sought to project an air of restraint and moderation, including by announcing a “general amnesty” for government workers.
“Those working in any part or department of the government should resume their duties with full satisfaction and continue their duties without any fear,” a Taliban statement said.
Some shops also reopened as traffic police were back on the streets, while Taliban officials planned a first diplomatic meeting — with the Russian ambassador. A Taliban official also gave an interview to a female journalist on an Afghan news channel, and a girls’ school reopened in the western city of Herat.
However, schools and universities remained closed, few women openly took to the streets and men had shed their Western clothes for traditional garb.
“The fear is there,” said a shopkeeper who asked not to be named after opening his neighborhood provisions store.
The UN Security Council on Monday said that the international community must ensure Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorism.
“The world is watching,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
The Taliban took effective control of the country on Sunday when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled and the insurgents walked into Kabul with no opposition.
It capped a staggeringly fast rout of all cities in just 10 days, achieved with relatively little bloodshed, following two decades of war that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.
The collapse came after US President Joe Biden withdrew US troops, under the belief that the Afghan army — with billions of dollars in US funding and training — was strong enough to withstand the Taliban.
In his first comments since the Taliban victory, Biden admitted that the Taliban advance had unfolded more quickly than expected.
However, he heaped criticism on Ghani’s government, insisted he had no regrets and said US troops could not defend a nation whose leaders “gave up and fled.”
“We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future,” Biden said in his address at the White House.
“American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” he said.
NO COERCION: Every nation should be allowed to define its own ‘one China’ policy without any external pressure, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said Washington supports its European partners and allies as they develop mutually beneficial relations with Taiwan, the US Department of State said on Tuesday, adding that each country should be able to interpret its own “one China” policy. US Department of State spokesman Ned Price made the remarks at a news conference when asked to comment on China demanding Lithuania to withdraw its ambassador from Beijing earlier that day. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 20 announced its plan to establish a representative office in Lithuania — the first office in Europe to have “Taiwanese” in its name. Lithuania plans to
‘NO THREE-PlUS-11 LOOPHOLE’: A three-month investigation found that infections among aircrew members did not spread to local communities, the health minister said A COVID-19 outbreak that started in May was unrelated to the relaxation of quarantine rules for aircrew members in April, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which is headed by Chen, on April 15 allowed crew members on long-haul flights to isolate for just three days after their return. After testing negative for COVID-19, they were required to monitor their health for 11 days. The relaxed rules, dubbed “three-plus-11,” have been criticized as many believe they led to the COVID-19 outbreak, prompting the CECC to imposed a nationwide level 3 pandemic alert
FIFTH SHIPMENT: The nation on Wednesday administered 163,459 vaccine doses, bringing the total to 9,433,236 doses: 8,867,289 first doses and 565,947 second doses Another 524,800 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday, as the nation’s vaccination rate for those having received their first dose reached 37.78 percent. The batch was transported on a China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) flight from Bangkok that landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 3:25pm. The delivery was the fifth batch of doses that the nation received as part of a contract for 10 million doses signed with AstraZeneca PLC on Oct. 30 last year, the Central Epidemic Command Center said. The first batch of 117,000 doses was delivered on March 3, followed by 626,000 doses on July
GOVERNMENT-PURCHASED: It would take about 10 days for lot release testing and for the doses to thaw before they can be used, the minister of health said A batch of 249,600 doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and seven imported cases, but no deaths. The sixth shipment of Moderna vaccines procured by the government arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4pm, bringing the total number of Moderna doses delivered since May 28 to 1.5 million, CECC data showed. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said some of the doses would be offered to healthcare providers in the first priority group as