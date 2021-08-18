Kabul residents wary as Taliban take control

AFP, KABUL





The Taliban yesterday moved to quickly restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, although residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.

Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan to escape the hardline Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, or fearing direct retribution for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the past two decades.

Evacuation flights from Kabul’s airport restarted yesterday after chaos the previous day in which huge crowds mobbed the tarmac, with some people so desperate they clung to the outside of a US military plane as it prepared for take-off.

A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in Kandahar, Afghanistan, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Taliban led a pariah regime from 1996 to 2001, infamous for a brutal rule in which girls could not go to school, women were barred from working in jobs that would put them in contact with men, and people were stoned to death.

US-led forces invaded following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, in response to the Taliban giving sanctuary to al-Qaeda, and toppled them.

Now the Taliban are back in power, they have sought to project an air of restraint and moderation, including by announcing a “general amnesty” for government workers.

“Those working in any part or department of the government should resume their duties with full satisfaction and continue their duties without any fear,” a Taliban statement said.

Some shops also reopened as traffic police were back on the streets, while Taliban officials planned a first diplomatic meeting — with the Russian ambassador. A Taliban official also gave an interview to a female journalist on an Afghan news channel, and a girls’ school reopened in the western city of Herat.

However, schools and universities remained closed, few women openly took to the streets and men had shed their Western clothes for traditional garb.

“The fear is there,” said a shopkeeper who asked not to be named after opening his neighborhood provisions store.

The UN Security Council on Monday said that the international community must ensure Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorism.

“The world is watching,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The Taliban took effective control of the country on Sunday when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled and the insurgents walked into Kabul with no opposition.

It capped a staggeringly fast rout of all cities in just 10 days, achieved with relatively little bloodshed, following two decades of war that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

The collapse came after US President Joe Biden withdrew US troops, under the belief that the Afghan army — with billions of dollars in US funding and training — was strong enough to withstand the Taliban.

In his first comments since the Taliban victory, Biden admitted that the Taliban advance had unfolded more quickly than expected.

However, he heaped criticism on Ghani’s government, insisted he had no regrets and said US troops could not defend a nation whose leaders “gave up and fled.”

“We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future,” Biden said in his address at the White House.

“American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” he said.