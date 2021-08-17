Greenpeace urges action on illegal fishing activity

CALL FOR SUPERVISION: The nation risks seeing its fishing vessels locked out of certain ports if it continues its illegal fishing activities, Greenpeace Taiwan said

By Lo Chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Greenpeace Taiwan yesterday urged government action following a US report on illegal fishing activity by Taiwanese vessels.

In its biennial Improving International Fisheries Management Report, published on Thursday, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) listed seven nations found to have engaged in illegal fishing, as well as 29 that engaged in bycatching, which is the incidental capture of nontarget species, such as dolphins, sharks and turtles.

Taiwan was included on both lists in the report.

If no improvement is made over the next two years, Taiwanese fishing vessels might be restricted from mooring in certain ports, and there could be sanctions on the sale of fish caught by Taiwanese vessels in certain markets, Greenpeace Taipei maritime task force director Lee Yu-tung (李于彤) said.

The NOAA said that based on the findings of a non-governmental organization, it had determined that Taiwanese vessels had contravened fisheries management organizations’ regulations in separate areas throughout the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

The report said that the Taiwanese fishing vessel Wei Ching (威慶) had caught sharks for their fins, which it transferred to the Senegalese vessel Lisboa, while a tuna long liner operating in the Atlantic was found to have bycaught protected sea turtles.

Both incidents contravened conservation measures in the waters where they occurred, it said.

“Taiwan is a distant-seas fishing country, but its exploitation of migrant fishers and its illegal fishing practices have hurt its international reputation,” Lee said.

The government must improve supervision of fishing vessels and better regulate companies that purchase and sell fish in Taiwan, if it hopes to improve the situation, Lee said.

South Africa, which had been on the NOAA’s list of contravening countries in 2019, made amendments that helped it isolate the vessels responsible and remove itself from the list, Lee said, adding that Taiwan should learn from that country’s example.

The Fisheries Agency yesterday said it was surprised by the report because it was not asked by the US about the findings, adding that it would contact the US government to learn more about why Taiwan was included in the list.

No Taiwan-flagged vessel has in the past few years been listed by fisheries management organizations worldwide, the agency said, adding that it would try to obtain more information from the US before deciding whether to punish violators.

Additional reporting by CNA