Sydney tightens lockdown as cases surge to record

Bloomberg





Authorities are tightening restrictions, increasing fines and ramping up policing in Sydney to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Australia’s most populous city, after cases surged to a record yesterday.

New South Wales state reported 466 new cases in the local community, up 19 percent from the previous record the day before. The vast majority of infections were in Sydney, which is failing to contain the outbreak, despite entering its eighth week of lockdown against the Delta strain.

“This is the most concerning day of this outbreak so far,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters yesterday.

A few people walk along a nearly deserted street in Sydney yesterday. Photo: AFP

Four more people have died, she said.

Later yesterday, state Deputy Premier John Barilaro wrote on Twitter that all of the state would enter a week-long lockdown from 5pm.

From tomorrow, there would be a “visible and increased police presence” in areas hardest-hit by the outbreak, including members of the riot squad, and an extra 500 soldiers to enforce compliance on top of the 300 already on the ground, Berejiklian said.

Fines would be ramped up, including A$5,000 (US$3,685) for quarantine breaches and A$3,000 for exercising outside of guidelines.

The Delta variant is placing increased pressure on Australia’s so-called “COVID Zero” strategy, which has relied on closed international borders and rigorous testing to eliminate community transmission of the virus.

That has prompted state governments to put about half the nation’s population of 26 million people under lockdown, threatening an economic recovery.

While residents of Sydney and other locked-down areas had been told prior to yesterday’s announcement not to leave home unless it could not be avoided, there was a lengthy list of exemptions — such as for outside exercise or essential work — that some had been using liberally.

From tomorrow, all residents of the city would be required to shop and exercise within 5km of home.

“The increased fines and heightened police presence are about ensuring people who are doing the wrong thing are caught and punished appropriately,” Berejiklian said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, Sydney residents would be eligible for a new A$320 payment when isolating while waiting for a COVID-19 test, in a bid encourage them not to travel while symptomatic.

Anyone seeking to leave the city will need a permit.

Although Sydney has been in lockdown for almost two months, its curbs have been generally looser than those that helped Melbourne control the pathogen last year.

Daily infections in Sydney have surged from 12 on June 26, when the stay-at-home order was first announced.

The virus has escaped Sydney as a minority of residents have flouted the rules, plunging more than half of New South Wales into snap lockdowns.

National capital, Canberra, on Thursday enforced stay-at-home orders for the first time in more than a year due to a Delta cluster.