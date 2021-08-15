Authorities are tightening restrictions, increasing fines and ramping up policing in Sydney to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Australia’s most populous city, after cases surged to a record yesterday.
New South Wales state reported 466 new cases in the local community, up 19 percent from the previous record the day before. The vast majority of infections were in Sydney, which is failing to contain the outbreak, despite entering its eighth week of lockdown against the Delta strain.
“This is the most concerning day of this outbreak so far,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters yesterday.
Photo: AFP
Four more people have died, she said.
Later yesterday, state Deputy Premier John Barilaro wrote on Twitter that all of the state would enter a week-long lockdown from 5pm.
From tomorrow, there would be a “visible and increased police presence” in areas hardest-hit by the outbreak, including members of the riot squad, and an extra 500 soldiers to enforce compliance on top of the 300 already on the ground, Berejiklian said.
Fines would be ramped up, including A$5,000 (US$3,685) for quarantine breaches and A$3,000 for exercising outside of guidelines.
The Delta variant is placing increased pressure on Australia’s so-called “COVID Zero” strategy, which has relied on closed international borders and rigorous testing to eliminate community transmission of the virus.
That has prompted state governments to put about half the nation’s population of 26 million people under lockdown, threatening an economic recovery.
While residents of Sydney and other locked-down areas had been told prior to yesterday’s announcement not to leave home unless it could not be avoided, there was a lengthy list of exemptions — such as for outside exercise or essential work — that some had been using liberally.
From tomorrow, all residents of the city would be required to shop and exercise within 5km of home.
“The increased fines and heightened police presence are about ensuring people who are doing the wrong thing are caught and punished appropriately,” Berejiklian said in a separate statement.
Meanwhile, Sydney residents would be eligible for a new A$320 payment when isolating while waiting for a COVID-19 test, in a bid encourage them not to travel while symptomatic.
Anyone seeking to leave the city will need a permit.
Although Sydney has been in lockdown for almost two months, its curbs have been generally looser than those that helped Melbourne control the pathogen last year.
Daily infections in Sydney have surged from 12 on June 26, when the stay-at-home order was first announced.
The virus has escaped Sydney as a minority of residents have flouted the rules, plunging more than half of New South Wales into snap lockdowns.
National capital, Canberra, on Thursday enforced stay-at-home orders for the first time in more than a year due to a Delta cluster.
NO COERCION: Every nation should be allowed to define its own ‘one China’ policy without any external pressure, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said Washington supports its European partners and allies as they develop mutually beneficial relations with Taiwan, the US Department of State said on Tuesday, adding that each country should be able to interpret its own “one China” policy. US Department of State spokesman Ned Price made the remarks at a news conference when asked to comment on China demanding Lithuania to withdraw its ambassador from Beijing earlier that day. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 20 announced its plan to establish a representative office in Lithuania — the first office in Europe to have “Taiwanese” in its name. Lithuania plans to
TAIWAN OFFICE ROW: The Lithuanian foreign affairs ministry said it respects the ‘one China’ principle, but is determined to develop mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan China yesterday recalled its ambassador to Lithuania to protest the European nation’s move to let Taiwan set up a de facto embassy, sending a rare warning to others that might seek more formal ties with Taipei. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that it had recalled Ambassador Shen Zhifei (申知非) from Vilnius and demanded that Lithuania’s envoy leave Beijing. The ministry blamed the move on the Baltic state’s decision to allow Taipei to open a representative office under the name “Taiwan,” something that “severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” “If Lithuania dares to take one more step,
SCARCE: Despite the new batch’s arrival, there would be limited doses available after the next vaccination round, which is to begin this week, the minister of health said A batch of 99,600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday afternoon, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three deaths — the lowest daily case count since a nationwide level 3 alert was issued on May 19. The batch is the fifth procured from Moderna Inc and arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 3:45pm yesterday. The doses were transported to a cold chain storage facility for lot release testing after it passed an air cargo examination at the airport. Of the doses purchased directly from the US-based vaccine
Nearly 90 percent of the public identify themselves as Taiwanese and about two-thirds said they are willing to fight for the country in case of war, a survey released yesterday by the Taiwan New Constitution Foundation showed. The question about national identity showed that 89.9 percent identify themselves as Taiwanese and 4.6 percent as Chinese, while 1 percent consider themselves to be both, the poll showed. Given more than one choice, 67.9 percent of respondents said they are Taiwanese, 1.8 percent said they are Chinese and 27.9 percent said they are both, the survey showed. The survey also showed that 36 percent of