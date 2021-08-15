Afghanistan’s US-backed president yesterday used his first public appearance in days to say he is turning to the international community for help against Taliban militants advancing across the country.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made brief, nationally televised remarks as Taliban fighters continue to make rapid territorial gains in the vacuum left by departing US and NATO troops.
The president said he was in talks with world leaders as well as local political figures, but provided few details.
Photo: AFP
He vowed not to abandon what he called the “achievements” of the past 20 years.
Some expect Ghani, president since 2014, to resign before long.
In less than three weeks, Taliban fighters have captured key provincial capitals across northern, western and southern Afghanistan with dizzying speed.
The onslaught continued yesterday, both close to Kabul and in remote regions bordering Pakistan.
Ghani said he was trying to “stop the civil war imposed on Afghans and prevent more innocent deaths and the loss of 20 years of achievements” since US troops overthrew the Taliban in 2001.
“The consultations are happening at great speed and the results will soon be shared with you dear countrymen,” he added.
It was not immediately clear, though, what help the beleaguered Ghani, 72, expects from the West and his regional neighbors. While he promised to prevent more violence, he laid out no plans to achieve that.
Most foreign troops have already left and the remainder are set to exit by Aug. 31, as US President Joe Biden follows through on former US president Donald Trump’s promise to wind down the US’ longest war.
The US, Canada, the UK and other states have been preparing to pull their diplomats out as the security situation worsens.
Ghani expressed concern about the condition of the thousands of internal refugees who have fled to the safety of the national capital over the past few weeks.
The crisis threatens to spill outside the country’s borders and send waves of refugees as far afield as Europe.
That has major powers, including China and Russia — which have both engaged the Taliban in talks and have argued for a “political solution” involving the group — watching closely.
The militants have Kabul in their sights, with the fighting having reached Maidan Shahr, the capital of Maidan Wardak Province, about 40km southwest of the national capital.
