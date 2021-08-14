CECC reports 14 imported, four local cases

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 14 imported and four local cases of COVID-19, as well as the nation’s first case of the B.1.621 variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Two deaths from COVID-19 were also reported, both of whom had a history of chronic disease, center data showed.

The number of imported cases might be the highest since the most recent local outbreak began in mid-May, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news conference in Taipei.

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei yesterday. Photo: AP

Over the past few months, the daily number of imported cases has not exceeded single digits, except when the center reported 12 and 10 imported cases on May 13 and July 14 respectively.

The increase is due to more people returning from abroad during the summer vacation, Chen said.

The 14 imported cases, which include 10 asymptomatic people, arrived between July 30 and Wednesday, center data showed.

Among the 14 cases, six were Taiwanese who returned from the US, the data showed.

Five of the US returnees had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, while the other’s vaccination history was under investigation, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson.

The other eight imported cases are a Taiwanese returning from Dubai; a Taiwanese and a Cambodian traveling from Cambodia; a Taiwanese returning from China; a Taiwanese returning from Vietnam; a Vietnamese arriving from Indonesia; an Indian arriving from India; and a Taiwanese returning from Thailand, center data showed.

The CECC also reported the genome sequencing results from six of the 24 imported cases from Friday last week to Thursday.

Four people were infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, one with the Alpha variant and one with B.1.621 — a variant first detected in Colombia in January, but not yet named with a Greek letter, said CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), who is deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.

The person infected with the B.1.621 variant, the first such case in the nation, is a Taiwanese woman in her 60s who returned from the US, Lo said.

There is no evidence that the B.1.621 variant is more infectious than other variants, but the CECC is closely monitoring its spread, as it carries genes similar to those of the Delta and Beta variants, Lo said.

Of the four local infections, two were in Taipei and two in Kaohsiung, the CECC said, adding that only one case had an unknown infection source.