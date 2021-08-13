COVID-19: NZ eyes opening to vaccinated travelers in early 2022

Reuters, WELLINGTON





The New Zealand government plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries from early next year, as it looks to open its borders again after nearly 18 months of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tight border controls and its geographic advantage helped New Zealand stamp out COVID-19 much faster than almost all other countries, but this left the Pacific island nation of 5 million almost entirely cut off from the rest of the world.

Yesterday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the country is still not ready to open up entirely, but would open in phases from early next year.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate at TVNZ in Auckland on Sept. 22 last year. Photo: Reuters

“We’re simply not in a position to fully reopen just yet,” the 41-year-old leader said in a speech outlining plans to reconnect New Zealand with the world.

“When we move, we will be careful and deliberate, because we want to move with confidence and with as much certainty as possible,” she said.

The New Zealand government would look at opening quarantine-free travel to vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries from the first quarter of next year, she said.

Those traveling from medium-risk countries would undertake self-isolation or a shorter stay at a quarantine hotel. Those unvaccinated or coming from high-risk countries would still need to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Some vaccinated travelers would be able to participate in a pilot from October through December this year, where they would travel and self-isolate at home.

Ardern has won plaudits for containing local transmission of the virus through a strict elimination strategy. New Zealand has recorded only 2,500 cases and 26 deaths.