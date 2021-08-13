The New Zealand government plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries from early next year, as it looks to open its borders again after nearly 18 months of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tight border controls and its geographic advantage helped New Zealand stamp out COVID-19 much faster than almost all other countries, but this left the Pacific island nation of 5 million almost entirely cut off from the rest of the world.
Yesterday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the country is still not ready to open up entirely, but would open in phases from early next year.
Photo: Reuters
“We’re simply not in a position to fully reopen just yet,” the 41-year-old leader said in a speech outlining plans to reconnect New Zealand with the world.
“When we move, we will be careful and deliberate, because we want to move with confidence and with as much certainty as possible,” she said.
The New Zealand government would look at opening quarantine-free travel to vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries from the first quarter of next year, she said.
Those traveling from medium-risk countries would undertake self-isolation or a shorter stay at a quarantine hotel. Those unvaccinated or coming from high-risk countries would still need to spend 14 days in quarantine.
Some vaccinated travelers would be able to participate in a pilot from October through December this year, where they would travel and self-isolate at home.
Ardern has won plaudits for containing local transmission of the virus through a strict elimination strategy. New Zealand has recorded only 2,500 cases and 26 deaths.
RAIN CHAOS: The tropical depression caused disruptions to high-speed rail services, and cut off mountain villages after bridges collapsed and roads became impassable Tropical Depression brought torrential rains to large parts of the country yesterday, causing landslides and flooding that blocked roads in mountainous areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. A section of a 100m bridge in New Taipei City’s Chajiao Borough (插角) near Dongyanshan (東眼山) collapsed after several days of rain and flooding, trapping about 300 people in the borough, the New Taipei City Government said. The bridge’s pillars had been reinforced with steel plates by the New Taipei City Maintenance Office, but continuous rain and recent earthquakes caused the collapse of a 5m section, the city government said. The rain
NO COERCION: Every nation should be allowed to define its own ‘one China’ policy without any external pressure, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said Washington supports its European partners and allies as they develop mutually beneficial relations with Taiwan, the US Department of State said on Tuesday, adding that each country should be able to interpret its own “one China” policy. US Department of State spokesman Ned Price made the remarks at a news conference when asked to comment on China demanding Lithuania to withdraw its ambassador from Beijing earlier that day. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 20 announced its plan to establish a representative office in Lithuania — the first office in Europe to have “Taiwanese” in its name. Lithuania plans to
TAIWAN OFFICE ROW: The Lithuanian foreign affairs ministry said it respects the ‘one China’ principle, but is determined to develop mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan China yesterday recalled its ambassador to Lithuania to protest the European nation’s move to let Taiwan set up a de facto embassy, sending a rare warning to others that might seek more formal ties with Taipei. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that it had recalled Ambassador Shen Zhifei (申知非) from Vilnius and demanded that Lithuania’s envoy leave Beijing. The ministry blamed the move on the Baltic state’s decision to allow Taipei to open a representative office under the name “Taiwan,” something that “severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” “If Lithuania dares to take one more step,
SCARCE: Despite the new batch’s arrival, there would be limited doses available after the next vaccination round, which is to begin this week, the minister of health said A batch of 99,600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday afternoon, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three deaths — the lowest daily case count since a nationwide level 3 alert was issued on May 19. The batch is the fifth procured from Moderna Inc and arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 3:45pm yesterday. The doses were transported to a cold chain storage facility for lot release testing after it passed an air cargo examination at the airport. Of the doses purchased directly from the US-based vaccine