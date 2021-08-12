Afghan President Ashraf Ghani yesterday flew to the besieged northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif to rally his beleaguered forces, with Taliban fighters having taken more than one-quarter of the country’s provincial capitals in less than a week.
His visit was immediately overshadowed by the mass surrender of hundreds of Afghan soldiers in nearby Kunduz, along with the overnight capture of another provincial capital — the ninth city to be overrun since Friday.
One army officer who asked not to be identified said that they had endured withering mortar fire at the Kunduz airport, and were left with no choice but to surrender.
Photo: AP
“There was no way to fight back,” he said. “My unit, with 20 soldiers, three Humvees and four pickup trucks just surrendered. We are now all waiting to get our pardon letter. There is a big line.”
In Mazar-i-Sharif, Ghani held talks with former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor and warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum about the defense of the city, as Taliban fighters inched closer to its outskirts.
The loss of Mazar-i-Sharif would be a catastrophic blow to the Kabul government and represent the complete collapse of its control over the north — long a bastion of anti-Taliban militias.
Hours before Ghani arrived, pictures posted on official government social media accounts showed Dostum boarding a plane in Kabul on the way to Mazar-i-Sharif, along with a contingent of commandos.
After arriving in the city, Dostum issued a warning to the approaching Taliban.
“The Taliban never learn from the past,” he told reporters, vowing to kill the militants.
“The Taliban have come to the north several times, but they were always trapped,” he said. “It is not easy for them to get out.”
Dostum stands accused of massacring hundreds, if not thousands, of Taliban prisoners of war during US-backed operations in 2001 that toppled the group’s rule over the country.
Further to the east of Mazar-i-Sharif, in Badakhshan Province’s capital, Faizabad, a local lawmaker said that security forces had retreated after days of heavy clashes.
“The Taliban have captured the city now,” said Zabihullah Attiq, confirming the latest city to fall.
Kunduz remains the Taliban’s largest prize to date, with the mass surrender at the airport making a potential counterattack to retake the provincial capital highly unlikely for the time being.
An unknown number of government forces were still holding out at an army barracks outside the city.
The Taliban appeared to be consolidating their hold over captured cities in the north, with rifle-toting militants patrolling the streets of Kunduz on foot and in armored Humvees as smoke rose from shops destroyed during the fight for the city.
