The US and China on Monday clashed over Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea at a high-level UN Security Council meeting on maritime security that also put a spotlight on attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, and drug and human trafficking in the Mediterranean and Atlantic Ocean.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country holds the council presidency this month and chaired the virtual meeting, warned that the world’s oceans and seas, which are the common heritage of all nations and peoples, are facing threats such as piracy and terrorism, the erection of trade barriers by some countries, and challenges from climate change and natural disasters.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded to China’s increasingly assertive claims to parts of the South China Sea, despite the ruling of an international tribunal five years ago rejecting its claims, by saying that conflict there or in any ocean “would have serious global consequences for security and for commerce.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“In the South China Sea, we’ve seen dangerous encounters between vessels at sea and provocative actions to advance unlawful maritime claims,” he said. “The United States has been clear its concerns regarding actions to intimidate and bully other states lawfully accessing their maritime resources.”
In the latest incident last month, China’s military said it chased a US warship from an area that it claims in the South China Sea, a statement the US Navy called false.
Blinken said that it is “the business, and even more the responsibility,” of the US and all other countries “to defend the rules that we’ve all agreed to follow, and peacefully resolve maritime disputes.”
Chinese Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dai Bing (戴兵) shot back by accusing Washington of becoming “the biggest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea” and calling its “hype” in the Security Council “entirely politically motivated.”
He called the arbitration tribunal’s award to the Philippines “invalid and without any binding force,” claiming that “there were obvious errors in the determination of facts.”
The situation in the South China Sea is generally stable, and Beijing is striving to reach a code of conduct for the sea with the 10-member ASEAN, he said.
Dai added that the US “has no credibility on maritime issues,” because it is not a party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which defines the rights and responsibilities of nations in their use of the world’s oceans.
The US has not ratified the convention, which came into effect in 1994, but has said it recognizes the treaty as part of international customary law.
Blinken told the council that when any country faces no consequences for unlawful maritime activities “it fuels greater impunity and instability everywhere.”
