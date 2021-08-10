The UN panel on climate change yesterday told the world that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control — and that humans were “unequivocally” to blame.
Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, the report from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.
In other words, the deadly heat waves, gargantuan hurricanes and other weather extremes that are already happening will only become more severe.
Photo: AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the report as a “code red for humanity.”
“The alarm bells are deafening,” he said in a statement. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”
In three months’ time, the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, will try to wring much more ambitious climate action out of the nations of the world, and the money to go with it.
Photo: AFP / Zapolyarnaya Pravda newspaper / Irina Yarinskaya
Drawing on more than 14,000 scientific studies, the IPCC report gives the most comprehensive and detailed picture yet of how climate change is altering the natural world — and what could still be ahead.
Unless immediate, rapid and large-scale action is taken to reduce emissions, the average global temperature is likely to reach or cross the 1.5oC warming threshold within 20 years, it said.
The pledges to cut emissions made so far are nowhere near enough to start reducing the level of greenhouse gases — mostly carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels — accumulated in the atmosphere.
The report says emissions “unequivocally caused by human activities” have already pushed the average global temperature up 1.1oC from its pre-industrial average, and would have raised it 0.5oC further without the tempering effect of pollution in the atmosphere.
A rise of 1.5oC is generally seen as the most that humanity could cope with without suffering widespread economic and social upheaval. The 1.1oC warming already recorded has been enough to unleash disastrous weather.
This year, heat waves killed hundreds in the US and smashed records around the world. Wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the west of the US, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.
Some changes are already “locked in.” Greenland’s sheet of land-ice is “virtually certain” to continue melting, and raising the sea level, which would continue to rise for centuries to come as the oceans warm and expand, the report said.
Even if emissions are slashed in the next decade, average temperatures could still be up 1.5oC by 2040 and possibly 1.6oC by 2060 before stabilizing, it said, adding that if the world instead continues on its current trajectory, the rise could be 2oC by 2060 and 2.7oC by the end of the century.
RAIN CHAOS: The tropical depression caused disruptions to high-speed rail services, and cut off mountain villages after bridges collapsed and roads became impassable Tropical Depression brought torrential rains to large parts of the country yesterday, causing landslides and flooding that blocked roads in mountainous areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. A section of a 100m bridge in New Taipei City’s Chajiao Borough (插角) near Dongyanshan (東眼山) collapsed after several days of rain and flooding, trapping about 300 people in the borough, the New Taipei City Government said. The bridge’s pillars had been reinforced with steel plates by the New Taipei City Maintenance Office, but continuous rain and recent earthquakes caused the collapse of a 5m section, the city government said. The rain
DEBUT NERVES? Huang Hsiao-wen said that she was honored to represent her nation, but added that nerves had got to her and her opponent was more composed Taiwanese boxer Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) yesterday won bronze in the flyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics, the first medal Taiwan has ever won in the sport, after falling to world No. 2 Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-finals. Huang, who is competing at the Olympics for the first time, lost 0-5 to Cakiroglu. Despite the defeat, she won a medal because athletes who are defeated in a boxing semi-final at the Olympics are all awarded bronzes, unlike other Olympic sports in which losing semi-finalists vie for a single medal. European champion Cakiroglu saw off the 1.76m Huang with a high-tempo, tactical
FIRST FROM BIDEN: The package demonstrates the US government’s high regard for Taiwan’s defense capabilities, the Presidential Office said, while Beijing fumed The Presidential Office yesterday thanked Washington after the US Department of State approved the sale of 40 Paladin M109A6 self-propelled howitzers and related equipment to Taiwan, the first such deal since US President Joe Biden took office in January. With the sale, the US is honoring its commitment to furnish Taiwan with defensive articles under the US’ Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances,” Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said while expressing the government’s “sincere gratitude” for the deal. The US Department of Defense’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement that it notified Congress on Wednesday of the US$750
SECOND JAB: Local governments have been asked to offer any remaining doses to teachers who received their first vaccination more than 10 weeks ago The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 525,700 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are to be delivered to local governments today, and about 519,000 people eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine next week can start booking their appointment from 10am tomorrow. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccines than usual — 100,599 — were administered on Monday and that the nation’s vaccination coverage — people who have received at least one dose of vaccine — has reached 34.07 percent; or 35.79 doses administered per 100 people. While a