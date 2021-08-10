UN report sounds ‘deafening’ warning on climate change

‘CODE RED’: An IPCC report blames the rise in emissions ‘unequivocally’ on human activities, with weather extremes predicted to worsen

Reuters





The UN panel on climate change yesterday told the world that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control — and that humans were “unequivocally” to blame.

Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, the report from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.

In other words, the deadly heat waves, gargantuan hurricanes and other weather extremes that are already happening will only become more severe.

Smoke rises from smoldering trees as forest fires approach the village of Pefki on Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the report as a “code red for humanity.”

“The alarm bells are deafening,” he said in a statement. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”

In three months’ time, the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, will try to wring much more ambitious climate action out of the nations of the world, and the money to go with it.

A stray polar bear walks on a road on the outskirts of the Russian industrial city of Norilsk on June 17, 2019. Photo: AFP / Zapolyarnaya Pravda newspaper / Irina Yarinskaya

Drawing on more than 14,000 scientific studies, the IPCC report gives the most comprehensive and detailed picture yet of how climate change is altering the natural world — and what could still be ahead.

Unless immediate, rapid and large-scale action is taken to reduce emissions, the average global temperature is likely to reach or cross the 1.5oC warming threshold within 20 years, it said.

The pledges to cut emissions made so far are nowhere near enough to start reducing the level of greenhouse gases — mostly carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels — accumulated in the atmosphere.

The report says emissions “unequivocally caused by human activities” have already pushed the average global temperature up 1.1oC from its pre-industrial average, and would have raised it 0.5oC further without the tempering effect of pollution in the atmosphere.

A rise of 1.5oC is generally seen as the most that humanity could cope with without suffering widespread economic and social upheaval. The 1.1oC warming already recorded has been enough to unleash disastrous weather.

This year, heat waves killed hundreds in the US and smashed records around the world. Wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the west of the US, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

Some changes are already “locked in.” Greenland’s sheet of land-ice is “virtually certain” to continue melting, and raising the sea level, which would continue to rise for centuries to come as the oceans warm and expand, the report said.

Even if emissions are slashed in the next decade, average temperatures could still be up 1.5oC by 2040 and possibly 1.6oC by 2060 before stabilizing, it said, adding that if the world instead continues on its current trajectory, the rise could be 2oC by 2060 and 2.7oC by the end of the century.