The Taliban yesterday tightened the noose around northern Afghanistan, capturing two more provincial capitals as they took their fight to the cities after seizing much of the countryside in the past few months.
The insurgents have snatched up four provincial capitals in Afghanistan since Friday in a lightning offensive that appears to have overwhelmed government forces.
Kunduz and Sar-e-Pul in the north fell within hours of each other yesterday, lawmakers and residents in the cities confirmed, but not without fierce fighting.
Pro-Taliban social media accounts said the insurgents were also close to overrunning the provincial capital, Taloqan.
In Kunduz, one resident described the city as being enveloped in “total chaos.”
“After some fierce fighting, the mujahidin, with the grace of God, captured the capital of Kunduz,” the Taliban said in a statement. “The mujahidin also captured Sar-e-Pul city, the government buildings and all the installations there.”
Parwina Azimi, a women’s rights advocate in Sar-e-Pul, said that government officials and the remaining forces had retreated to an army barracks about 3km from the city.
The Taliban had the compound “surrounded,” said Mohammad Hussein Mujahidzada, a member of the provincial council.
Kunduz is the most significant Taliban gain since the insurgents launched an offensive in May as foreign forces began the final stages of their withdrawal. It has been a perennial target for the Taliban, which briefly overran the city in 2015 and again in 2016, but never managed to hold it for long.
The Afghan Ministry of Defense said that government forces were fighting to retake key installations.
“The commando forces have launched a clearing operation. Some areas, including the national radio and TV buildings, have been cleared of the terrorist Taliban,” the ministry said.
Kabul’s ability to hold the north might prove crucial to the government’s long-term survival.
Northern Afghanistan has long been considered an anti-Taliban stronghold that saw some of the stiffest resistance to militant rule in the 1990s.
The region remains home to several militias and is also a fertile recruiting ground for the country’s armed forces.
“The capture of Kunduz is quite significant, because it will free up a large number of Taliban forces who might then be mobilized in other parts of the north,” International Crisis Group consultant Ibraheem Thurial said.
