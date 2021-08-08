The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported six domestic COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, and announced that certain age groups would be offered about 57,000 additional doses of the Moderna vaccine to be administered next week.
Four of the six local infections tested positive during or upon ending isolation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
The infection sources of four of the six cases have been identified, he added.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
New Taipei City had four cases, while Taipei and Taoyuan had one each, he said.
Chen said that 89.7 percent of the 14,554 people who were infected with COVID-19 between May 11 and Thursday have been released from isolation after recovering.
The center also reported four imported cases — two men and two women, aged from 30 to 50, who had arrived from Cambodia, China, Spain and the US.
The 12 deaths were seven men and five women, who tested positive for the virus between May 26 and June 24.
The seemingly sudden increase in deaths was due to an error in data collection, Chen said.
COVID-19 deaths are consolidated from several sources, including lists of natural deaths, unnatural deaths followed by a post-mortem examination and in-hospital deaths, he said.
A computer program automatically collects the data and picks out the COVID-19 deaths, Chen said.
However, the program was modified on July 23, and the center found it abnormal that no COVID-19 deaths were detected for several days after the modification, so it checked the system and found that it had failed to consolidate a portion of the data, he said.
As such, 11 of the 12 deaths were supposed to have been reported over the past few days, Chen said.
Of the 12 people who died, all had underlying health conditions and died between July 23 and Friday last week, CECC data showed.
Meanwhile, about 85 percent, or about 439,000 people, of those eligible to reserve an appointment on the national COVID-19 vaccination booking Web site this week had booked an appointment by the 12pm deadline yesterday, Chen said.
They are people in the first three priority groups, pregnant women who received their first Moderna dose more than 28 days earlier, people aged 65 or older, and people in the ninth priority group aged 55 or older who registered for a first dose of the Moderna jab.
An additional 57,000 Moderna doses would be offered to people in the ninth priority group who are aged 53 to 64, and they could book an appointment from 4pm yesterday until 12pm tomorrow, Chen said.
The ninth priority group is for people aged 18 to 64 who have a high-risk disease, a rare disease or catastrophic illness.
The CECC is working with local governments to provide at-home vaccinations for people who are 90 or older, are on bed rest or have a disability, Chen said.
Healthcare providers would assess whether the elderly person’s condition is suitable for a vaccination, and would also wait with them for 15 minutes to observe them after they have received a jab, he said.
About 33,000 workers in designated COVID-19 hospitals who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine more than 10 weeks earlier would be eligible for a second dose of the Moderna jab from next week at the earliest, he said.
SOAKED: Although rain in central and southern Taiwan is to ease today, chances of heavy or extremely heavy rain would be high in the morning, a CWB forecaster said Extreme torrential rain brought by a southwesterly jet stream yesterday wreaked havoc in central and southern Taiwan, causing flash floods and triggering mudflows and landslides in mountainous areas. By 5pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau’s observation station in Yuyoushan (御油山) in Kaohsiung’s Liouguei District (六龜) had registered accumulated rainfall of 726.5mm since 12am on Saturday, the highest among the bureau’s observation stations. It was followed by the observation station in Kaohsiung’s Maolin District (茂林), which recorded accumulated rainfall of 671.5mm over the period. Six of the 10 observation stations that recorded the highest accumulated rainfall yesterday were in Liouguei, bureau
DEBUT NERVES? Huang Hsiao-wen said that she was honored to represent her nation, but added that nerves had got to her and her opponent was more composed Taiwanese boxer Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) yesterday won bronze in the flyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics, the first medal Taiwan has ever won in the sport, after falling to world No. 2 Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-finals. Huang, who is competing at the Olympics for the first time, lost 0-5 to Cakiroglu. Despite the defeat, she won a medal because athletes who are defeated in a boxing semi-final at the Olympics are all awarded bronzes, unlike other Olympic sports in which losing semi-finalists vie for a single medal. European champion Cakiroglu saw off the 1.76m Huang with a high-tempo, tactical
MEDIGEN: The Central Epidemic Command Center plans to wait until about 500,000 to 600,000 doses have passed testing before offering it in the vaccination program The inspection of the first four batches of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine has been completed and the doses are ready to be rolled out, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The inspection of the four batches of the vaccine made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), a total of 265,528 doses, was completed on Friday last week and they are being sealed at a designated warehouse in preparation for use, FDA Research and Inspection Division head Wang Teh-yuan (王德原) said. The sealing was expected to be completed yesterday evening, he said. The Medigen vaccine, the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), world women’s singles No. 1 badminton player, yesterday won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s singles competition. Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China won the gold medal 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 in 81 minutes. It is the 27-year-old Tai’s first Olympic medal. She was knocked out in the round-of-16 in her previous two Olympics: London 2012 and Rio 2016. Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) yesterday at the Tokyo Olympics won Taiwan’s first-ever silver medal in the men’s pommel horse event. “I have done my best, I have no regrets,” Lee said. Lee scored a total