Swimming pools set to reopen at limited capacity

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





A nationwide ban on swimming at public pools is to be lifted on Tuesday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it extended a level 2 COVID-19 alert to Aug. 23.

The level 2 alert would be extended by two weeks beyond its original ending date on Monday, as COVID-19 remains under control, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei.

As opinions among the public and experts diverge on Taiwan’s disease prevention strategy, the center would continue to discuss whether to adjust certain measures with the authorities concerned, he said.

The swimming pool in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang Public Sports Center lies empty on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

Rules for public swimming pools would be eased from Tuesday next week, he said.

Pool operators would be required to implement crowd control measures, including only allowing visitors with reservations and recording their contact details, Chen said.

To comply with level 2 restrictions limiting the number of participants in indoor gatherings to 50, operators should only allow a certain number of visitors to enter their facilities in 30 minute intervals, he added.

Visitors should wear masks at all times unless they are swimming, Chen said.

Swimming training sessions would be allowed, but groups would be limited to 10 people, he said.

Eating and drinking would still be banned at the facilities, and on-site restaurants would be limited to offering takeout services, he said.

Shower rooms and saunas would remain closed, Chen said.

Detailed guidelines would be released by the Ministry of Education, he added.