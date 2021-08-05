The Taliban yesterday claimed responsibility for a huge bomb attack in Kabul at least in part targeting Afghan Minister of Defense Bismillah Mohammadi as the insurgents fight for control of a string of besieged cities across the country.
A bomb-and-gun attack on Mohammadi’s home was one of the biggest in Kabul for months, bringing violence to the capital after intense fighting in the south and west of the country.
The Afghan and US militaries have carried out airstrikes against the insurgents to push them back, and the Taliban said that the Kabul attack was a response to that.
Photo: AP
“The attack is the beginning of the retaliatory operations against the circles and leaders of the Kabul administration who are ordering attacks and the bombing of different parts of the country,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on social media.
It represents a major escalation by the Taliban, who have largely refrained from large-scale attacks in the capital in the past few years after starting talks with the US on troop withdrawal.
The first bomb exploded in the center of Kabul, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky, correspondents reported.
Less than two hours later, there was another loud blast followed by smaller explosions and rapid gunfire, also near the high-security Green Zone that houses several embassies.
The minister was safe and Afghan forces repelled the attackers, but at least eight people were killed, Afghan Ministry of the Interior spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said.
Mohammadi later said that it was a suicide car bomb attack targeting his house.
A security source said that several attackers stormed a lawmaker’s house after setting off the car bomb and shot at Mohammadi’s residence from there.
Security forces had cordoned off the scene of the attack as troops inspected the buildings and vehicles damaged by the blasts.
Rubble covered the area, while there were bloodstains on some of the floors.
“The Taliban justified this attack as the ‘start of retaliatory attacks’ against government personnel for their ‘indiscriminate bombings,’” said Ibraheem Bahiss, a consultant with International Crisis Group. “However, it is equally possible that the Taliban has been caught off guard by the prevalence of anti-Taliban sentiments in Afghanistan’s urban centers.”
