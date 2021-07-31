Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday restored a key military deal with the US, boosting US President Joe Biden’s efforts to counter China and bolster ties with allies in the Asia-Pacific region.
Duterte retracted last year’s termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, Philippine Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana said at a joint briefing with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
The two nations can continue military exercises following the decision, Austin said.
Photo: AP
Duterte kept the pact due to the “clarity” of the US’ position to fulfill obligations under the Mutual Defense Treaty, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said in a separate statement.
“The Philippines, however, will continue to engage other countries for partnerships,” Roque said.
The decision to keep the military deal “restores some certainty” in the Philippines’ defense relations with the US, and “will be helpful in at least deterring Beijing from escalatory moves” in the South China Sea, said Collin Koh, a research fellow at a research fellow at Singapore’s Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies.
“However, I don’t see such a move necessarily dealing a blow to the Philippines’ ties with China,” Koh said, adding that Manila would continue to see ties with Beijing as essential to secure vaccines and investments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duterte and Austin met on Thursday and agreed that there is room to strengthen ties, as the US defense chief vowed a deeper role in Asia amid lingering tension in the South China Sea.
They had an “open and frank” discussion on the status and future direction of US-Philippines engagement, a statement from Duterte’s office said.
“They agreed that the alliance can be further strengthened through enhanced communication and greater cooperation, particularly in the areas of pandemic response, combating transnational crimes, including the war on illegal drugs, maritime domain awareness, the rule of law and trade and investments,” said the statement that came on Austin’s first official visit to Manila.
Duterte last year moved to terminate the military deal between the two countries, which sets the terms for joint exercises and engagement of US soldiers in the Philippines. The decision, seen as a pivot toward China, was Duterte’s first significant effort to cut defense ties with the US.
BREAKING RECORDS: Kuo Hsing-chun’s snatch, clean and jerk, and combined lifts were all Olympic records, although well off her combined world record Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) yesterday completed her elusive quest for Olympic gold, clinching Taiwan’s first win at the Tokyo Games as she set Olympic records in the women’s under-59kg weight class. Kuo, who has not lost a major competition in her weight class since the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she was hampered by injury and finished third, finally chased down the gold medal that had long remained just out of her grasp. The 27-year-old finished with a combined lift of 236kg — 103kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk — 21kg more
NEXT ROUND: About 1.44 million people who have registered online to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine are to get text messages today to book a vaccine appointment Strict border control measures, including a ban on foreign nationals entering or transiting through Taiwan, are to continue, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and no deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said five of the cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending it. The sources of infection of eight cases have been identified, one remains unclear and one is under investigation, he said, adding that 87.8 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 since May 11 have been released from isolation. Chen said an
NO ‘ONE CHINA’ LIE: The appropriations act passed the US House of Representatives with a vote of 217-212, but still needs Senate approval and the president’s signature The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a foreign assistance spending bill with an amendment forbidding that funds be used to create, procure or display maps depicting Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic of China. The amendment was introduced by five Republican representatives — Tom Tiffany, Steve Chabot, Scott Perry, Kat Cammack and Mike Gallagher — and passed unanimously in a bundle with a dozen other amendments. “This is a common sense measure,” Tiffany said, speaking on the House floor on Wednesday. “As we all know, Taiwan has never been part of communist China. The Taiwanese people elect their
THE HOME TEAM: DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu said she canceled her booking for an AstraZeneca shot as soon as she heard that the Medigen vaccine was an option President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that she would get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗). Tsai wrote on Facebook that she had registered for her first vaccine dose using the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system, which allows people to indicate their preferred vaccine brand and to make an appointment when the shot becomes available. Tsai said that she opted for the Medigen vaccine — one of three now available on the system, along with the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines — even though Medigen has yet to deliver any doses or provide a