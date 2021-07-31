Philippines restores military deal in win for Biden

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday restored a key military deal with the US, boosting US President Joe Biden’s efforts to counter China and bolster ties with allies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Duterte retracted last year’s termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, Philippine Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana said at a joint briefing with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The two nations can continue military exercises following the decision, Austin said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, fist bumps Philippine Armed Forces Chief General Cirilito Sobejana, right, as Philippine Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana, center, looks on at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, yesterday. Photo: AP

Duterte kept the pact due to the “clarity” of the US’ position to fulfill obligations under the Mutual Defense Treaty, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said in a separate statement.

“The Philippines, however, will continue to engage other countries for partnerships,” Roque said.

The decision to keep the military deal “restores some certainty” in the Philippines’ defense relations with the US, and “will be helpful in at least deterring Beijing from escalatory moves” in the South China Sea, said Collin Koh, a research fellow at a research fellow at Singapore’s Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies.

“However, I don’t see such a move necessarily dealing a blow to the Philippines’ ties with China,” Koh said, adding that Manila would continue to see ties with Beijing as essential to secure vaccines and investments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte and Austin met on Thursday and agreed that there is room to strengthen ties, as the US defense chief vowed a deeper role in Asia amid lingering tension in the South China Sea.

They had an “open and frank” discussion on the status and future direction of US-Philippines engagement, a statement from Duterte’s office said.

“They agreed that the alliance can be further strengthened through enhanced communication and greater cooperation, particularly in the areas of pandemic response, combating transnational crimes, including the war on illegal drugs, maritime domain awareness, the rule of law and trade and investments,” said the statement that came on Austin’s first official visit to Manila.

Duterte last year moved to terminate the military deal between the two countries, which sets the terms for joint exercises and engagement of US soldiers in the Philippines. The decision, seen as a pivot toward China, was Duterte’s first significant effort to cut defense ties with the US.