Millions of Sydney residents are to spend another month in lockdown, authorities said yesterday, citing a COVID-19 outbreak that continues to grow, as well as a stubbornly low vaccination rate.
Australia’s biggest city had been due to exit five weeks of lockdown tomorrow, but the restrictions are to remain in place until Aug. 28.
“I appreciate personally what we’re asking people do for the next four weeks, but it is because we want to keep our community safe and want to make sure we can bounce back as quickly as possible,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
Photo: AFP
Officials announced 177 new cases linked to the Sydney outbreak, which began in the middle of last month when a driver for an international flight crew contracted COVID-19.
People living in hotspots have been urged not to leave their neighborhoods, but those living alone would be allowed to create a “singles bubble” with another person.
During the lockdown, Sydney residents can only leave their homes for exercise, essential work, medical reasons and buying necessities such as food.
In the past few weeks, police have doled out fines to those contravening the restrictions.
Berejiklian said that police would step up compliance efforts, while imploring Sydney residents to report others breaking the rules.
“We really need people to do the right thing at all times. Do not let your guard down,” she said.
The announcement came as Melbourne awoke to the end of its fifth virus lockdown, after beating the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant for the second time.
It was a victory won through “determination and hard work,” Victoria State Premier Dan Andrews said.
They were among the 8 million people in Victoria and South Australia states who exited lockdown overnight after local outbreaks of the highly contagious variant were contained.
Johnny Sandish, who owns a cafe in central Melbourne, said that his business was under major financial pressure and the first morning of post-lockdown trade was quieter than expected.
“We’re losing a lot of money, almost going broke,” he said. “There’s no money coming in the business, only going out.”
Australia was lauded for its early pandemic success, after closing its international borders and moving quickly to quash virus clusters.
However, with a largely unvaccinated population, it has struggled to respond to the Delta variant, which has repeatedly sent cities into lockdown.
About 13 percent of Australians have been vaccinated, with low supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech shots and skepticism about the AstraZeneca vaccine slowing the rollout.
BREAKING RECORDS: Kuo Hsing-chun’s snatch, clean and jerk, and combined lifts were all Olympic records, although well off her combined world record Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) yesterday completed her elusive quest for Olympic gold, clinching Taiwan’s first win at the Tokyo Games as she set Olympic records in the women’s under-59kg weight class. Kuo, who has not lost a major competition in her weight class since the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she was hampered by injury and finished third, finally chased down the gold medal that had long remained just out of her grasp. The 27-year-old finished with a combined lift of 236kg — 103kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk — 21kg more
LAND ALERT UNCERTAIN: The CWB was waiting to observe how In-Fa shifts as it moves north to determine when to issue a land alert, a forecaster at the bureau said Residents of northern Taiwan should brace for heavy rain today and tomorrow as Typhoon In-Fa approaches the northeast, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. A land alert for the typhoon would be issued depending on the angle at which it moves north today, the bureau said. The bureau on Wednesday issued a sea alert for the typhoon, which applies to ships operating off the nation’s northern, northeastern and southeastern coasts. As of 8:30pm yesterday, In-Fa’s center was 470km southeast of Taipei, moving northwest at 6kph. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 180kph, and had a radius of 200km. The typhoon was moving
TARGET RAISED: The CECC said vaccination coverage has reached 24.35%, while Premier Su Tseng-chang said the government hopes for 30% by the end of July The government has signed a contract to buy an additional 36 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 1 million of which are to be delivered in the fourth quarter, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday, as it updated its vaccination target to 30 percent coverage by the end of the month. The two-year deal with the US company covers “prime series” vaccines and future booster shots to protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) quoted Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as saying during an Executive Yuan meeting in Taipei. In the two weeks since vaccine registration opened, more than 9.8
NEXT ROUND: About 1.44 million people who have registered online to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine are to get text messages today to book a vaccine appointment Strict border control measures, including a ban on foreign nationals entering or transiting through Taiwan, are to continue, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and no deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said five of the cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending it. The sources of infection of eight cases have been identified, one remains unclear and one is under investigation, he said, adding that 87.8 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 since May 11 have been released from isolation. Chen said an