Sydney’s lockdown extended by four weeks

AFP, SYDNEY





Millions of Sydney residents are to spend another month in lockdown, authorities said yesterday, citing a COVID-19 outbreak that continues to grow, as well as a stubbornly low vaccination rate.

Australia’s biggest city had been due to exit five weeks of lockdown tomorrow, but the restrictions are to remain in place until Aug. 28.

“I appreciate personally what we’re asking people do for the next four weeks, but it is because we want to keep our community safe and want to make sure we can bounce back as quickly as possible,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Police patrol near Bondi Beach in Sydney yesterday, as authorities announced that millions of residents would spend another month in lockdown due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Photo: AFP

Officials announced 177 new cases linked to the Sydney outbreak, which began in the middle of last month when a driver for an international flight crew contracted COVID-19.

People living in hotspots have been urged not to leave their neighborhoods, but those living alone would be allowed to create a “singles bubble” with another person.

During the lockdown, Sydney residents can only leave their homes for exercise, essential work, medical reasons and buying necessities such as food.

In the past few weeks, police have doled out fines to those contravening the restrictions.

Berejiklian said that police would step up compliance efforts, while imploring Sydney residents to report others breaking the rules.

“We really need people to do the right thing at all times. Do not let your guard down,” she said.

The announcement came as Melbourne awoke to the end of its fifth virus lockdown, after beating the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant for the second time.

It was a victory won through “determination and hard work,” Victoria State Premier Dan Andrews said.

They were among the 8 million people in Victoria and South Australia states who exited lockdown overnight after local outbreaks of the highly contagious variant were contained.

Johnny Sandish, who owns a cafe in central Melbourne, said that his business was under major financial pressure and the first morning of post-lockdown trade was quieter than expected.

“We’re losing a lot of money, almost going broke,” he said. “There’s no money coming in the business, only going out.”

Australia was lauded for its early pandemic success, after closing its international borders and moving quickly to quash virus clusters.

However, with a largely unvaccinated population, it has struggled to respond to the Delta variant, which has repeatedly sent cities into lockdown.

About 13 percent of Australians have been vaccinated, with low supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech shots and skepticism about the AstraZeneca vaccine slowing the rollout.