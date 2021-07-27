Rancor marked the start of talks yesterday between China and the highest-level US envoy to visit under US President Joe Biden’s administration, as Beijing urged Washington to stop “demonizing” it, while the US made a “forceful” case against China’s human rights violations.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s visit to the city of Tianjin was the first major meeting between the world’s leading economies since March discussions in Anchorage between the nations’ top diplomats collapsed into mudslinging.
The preamble to Sherman’s trip said she aimed to seek “guardrails” as ties deteriorate on a range of issues from cybersecurity and tech supremacy to human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
However, the tone was set early in the day in statements published by Beijing.
“The hope may be that by demonizing China, the US could somehow ... blame China for its own structural problems,” Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Xie Feng (謝鋒) told Sherman, in a readout issued by the Chinese foreign ministry early yesterday.
“We urge the United States to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy,” the statement quoted Xie as saying, adding that Washington views China as an “imagined enemy.”
Sherman wrote on Twitter yesterday that she “spoke about the United States’ commitment to healthy competition, protecting human rights and democratic values” with Wang.
The US Department of State said Sherman had raised various concerns about China’s violations of human rights in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
“The Deputy Secretary and State Councilor Wang had a frank and open discussion about a range of issues, demonstrating the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between our two countries,” the state department said in a readout. “They discussed ways to set terms for responsible management of the US-China relationship.”
Unlike Xie’s characterization of the talks, US officials told reporters that the “candid” discussion was “professional” and “direct,” despite no specific outcomes achieved.
“The deputy secretary was very forceful in making the Chinese understand the factual information we had to support what we were talking about,” US officials said, adding that Sherman had been “brutally honest” at times on issues such as China’s alleged cyberhacking.
“We’re looking for constructive ways to move forward on some of these issues... I don’t think we were expecting any major breakthroughs,” they said.
The US side also raised media freedoms, as well as China’s military actions in the Taiwan Strait and its claims in the South China Sea, the readout said.
Beijing issued an exhaustive list of demands to the US, which included lifting sanctions on Chinese officials and visa restrictions on Chinese students, as well as stopping the “suppression” of Chinese firms, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) later told reporters.
LAND ALERT UNCERTAIN: The CWB was waiting to observe how In-Fa shifts as it moves north to determine when to issue a land alert, a forecaster at the bureau said Residents of northern Taiwan should brace for heavy rain today and tomorrow as Typhoon In-Fa approaches the northeast, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. A land alert for the typhoon would be issued depending on the angle at which it moves north today, the bureau said. The bureau on Wednesday issued a sea alert for the typhoon, which applies to ships operating off the nation’s northern, northeastern and southeastern coasts. As of 8:30pm yesterday, In-Fa’s center was 470km southeast of Taipei, moving northwest at 6kph. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 180kph, and had a radius of 200km. The typhoon was moving
‘BREAKTHROUGH’: All countries should be free to pursue closer ties with Taiwan, a leading democracy, a major economy, and a force for good in the world, the AIT said Taiwan is to establish a “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania,” the first office in Europe to be called Taiwanese, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday. “It is an important diplomatic breakthrough,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wrote on Facebook, thanking diplomatic personnel for the significant achievement. To expand the nation’s relations with central and eastern Europe, especially with Baltic nations, the government decided to establish the office in Vilnius, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told an online news conference. The plan signals progress in Taiwan-Europe relations, as it has been 18 years since the nation last opened an office on the
TARGET RAISED: The CECC said vaccination coverage has reached 24.35%, while Premier Su Tseng-chang said the government hopes for 30% by the end of July The government has signed a contract to buy an additional 36 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 1 million of which are to be delivered in the fourth quarter, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday, as it updated its vaccination target to 30 percent coverage by the end of the month. The two-year deal with the US company covers “prime series” vaccines and future booster shots to protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) quoted Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as saying during an Executive Yuan meeting in Taipei. In the two weeks since vaccine registration opened, more than 9.8
STAY VIGILANT: Although a level 2 alert would raise the limit on indoor gatherings to 50, people should still wear masks and practice social distancing, the center said A nationwide COVID-19 alert is to be lowered from level 3 to 2 on Tuesday, but strict border controls would remain, the government said yesterday. The level 3 alert in place since May 19 is to end on Monday, with a level 2 alert in place from Tuesday until Aug. 9, the Executive Yuan said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news conference in Taipei that over the next two weeks, people should still wear masks at all times outdoors, except while eating or drinking, and practice social distancing. The maximum