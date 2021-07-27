Rancor marks start of talks between US, China envoys

NO MEETING POINT: While China urged the US to stop ‘demonizing’ it, Washington called on Beijing to commit to human rights protection

AFP, BEIJING





Rancor marked the start of talks yesterday between China and the highest-level US envoy to visit under US President Joe Biden’s administration, as Beijing urged Washington to stop “demonizing” it, while the US made a “forceful” case against China’s human rights violations.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s visit to the city of Tianjin was the first major meeting between the world’s leading economies since March discussions in Anchorage between the nations’ top diplomats collapsed into mudslinging.

The preamble to Sherman’s trip said she aimed to seek “guardrails” as ties deteriorate on a range of issues from cybersecurity and tech supremacy to human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

However, the tone was set early in the day in statements published by Beijing.

“The hope may be that by demonizing China, the US could somehow ... blame China for its own structural problems,” Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Xie Feng (謝鋒) told Sherman, in a readout issued by the Chinese foreign ministry early yesterday.

“We urge the United States to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy,” the statement quoted Xie as saying, adding that Washington views China as an “imagined enemy.”

Sherman wrote on Twitter yesterday that she “spoke about the United States’ commitment to healthy competition, protecting human rights and democratic values” with Wang.

The US Department of State said Sherman had raised various concerns about China’s violations of human rights in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

“The Deputy Secretary and State Councilor Wang had a frank and open discussion about a range of issues, demonstrating the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between our two countries,” the state department said in a readout. “They discussed ways to set terms for responsible management of the US-China relationship.”

Unlike Xie’s characterization of the talks, US officials told reporters that the “candid” discussion was “professional” and “direct,” despite no specific outcomes achieved.

“The deputy secretary was very forceful in making the Chinese understand the factual information we had to support what we were talking about,” US officials said, adding that Sherman had been “brutally honest” at times on issues such as China’s alleged cyberhacking.

“We’re looking for constructive ways to move forward on some of these issues... I don’t think we were expecting any major breakthroughs,” they said.

The US side also raised media freedoms, as well as China’s military actions in the Taiwan Strait and its claims in the South China Sea, the readout said.

Beijing issued an exhaustive list of demands to the US, which included lifting sanctions on Chinese officials and visa restrictions on Chinese students, as well as stopping the “suppression” of Chinese firms, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) later told reporters.