New Zealand yesterday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney, while South Korea marks its 17th consecutive day of more than 1,000 cases.
New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been introduced to contain clusters of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that quarantine-free travel would be suspended from anywhere in Australia from 11:59pm New Zealand time.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Ardern said she hoped to have all New Zealanders who wanted to return flown home from Australia with managed flights within a week.
The travel bubble has existed since April and has provided both countries with their only quarantine-free international flights.
New South Wales yesterday declared an emergency over the Sydney outbreak. Authorities reported one fatality and 136 new infections in the latest 24-hour period, the biggest daily jump since the outbreak began last month.
South Korea is extending the toughest distancing rules imposed on the greater Seoul area for another two weeks. South Korea reported 1,630 new cases, marking a 17th straight day of its daily caseload exceeding 1,000.
The rules ban gatherings of three or more people after 6pm and require high-risk facilities such as nightclubs to close. Weddings and funerals can be attended by only relatives, capped at 49 people.
In Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City has extended a two-week lockdown with even tighter restrictions, as confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to a new record.
Vietnam reported more than 6,000 new cases, 4,200 of them from the southern metropolis, in the past 24 hours.
Under the latest directive, people in high risk areas are only allowed to go out twice per week for necessities including food and medicine.
