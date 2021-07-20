Border controls would not be loosened, but domestic COVID-19 restrictions could be eased gradually after Monday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, as it reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and one death.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 15 local infections were eight males and seven females aged from under five to over 80, and seven tested positive during isolation or upon ending isolation.
New Taipei City reported 11 cases, followed by Taoyuan with three cases and Taipei with one, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
The infection sources of nine cases had been identified, while six cases remained unclear and contact tracing was ongoing, center data showed.
The person who died was a man in his 80s who had an underlying health condition.
The number of local infections has been falling, with fewer than 10 cases with unclear infection sources being reported for several days, and fewer than five clusters a week, indicating that the COVID-19 situation is coming under control, so it is very possible that the level 3 alert could be lowered on Tuesday next week, Chen said.
However, in view of spiking numbers of cases after many other nations lifted their lockdowns, the center would gradually loosen the restrictions step by step, as if “going down a gentle slope,” he said, adding that the restrictions might have to be tightened again if the situation worsens.
Asked if certain businesses would be allowed to reopen if the alert level is lowered, Chen said that businesses that cannot comply with the mask mandate, social distancing and other preventive measures would not be allowed to reopen until later.
“Even if the COVID-19 alert level is lowered, wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands frequently would continue to be required for a long time,” he said.
Asked whether tighter quarantine requirements for airline crew members are to be implemented from tomorrow, Chen said that there has been a surge in cases in many nations due to more contagious variants of SARS-CoV-2.
“Under such a global situation, border control measures can only become tighter, rather than being loosened,” he said.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center, said that starting from tomorrow, airline crew members who have visited high-risk areas — Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Israel, Peru and the UK — would be subject to a 14-day quarantine at a hotel or an airline dormitory when returning.
They would also be required to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test upon ending quarantine, he said.
Airline crew members who visited other areas and received their second dose of vaccine at least 14 days previously would need to perform seven days of enhanced self-health management after returning to Taiwan, and be tested upon arrival and on the seventh day, he added.
Meanwhile, starting from today, moving migrant workers from one work location to another, under the same employer, would be allowed, the center said.
However, they must have worked at one location for at least 60 days before they can be moved, Chen Tsung-yen said, adding that they must also present a negative test result within three days of applying to the Ministry of Labor to work at another location.
Performances of traditional Taiwanese puppetry and traditional Taiwanese opera would now be conditionally permitted during the level 3 alert, Chen Tsung-yen said.
The performances can only be held in an open space, but an audience would not be allowed and performers must wear a mask during the show, he said.
Taiwanese opera performers with a negative test result within the seven days before a show would be allowed to take off their masks during a performance, he added.
The center yesterday also reported six imported COVID-19 cases, people who arrived from Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Poland, Denmark and the US.
‘OUR BUSINESS’: DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu confirmed the aircraft’s stopover, saying that its significance lay in the fact that it took place A US military transport plane made a brief stopover yesterday morning in Taipei, drawing media attention and no comment from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A C-146A Wolfhound touched down at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 9:32am after flying from Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan, Television Broadcasts Satellite (TVBS) reported. Apart from regular landing procedures handled by the airport, the air force said that it had no contact with the aircraft. It was reportedly carrying a package for newly installed AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk, who is undergoing a 14-day quarantine after arriving in
NEXT ROUND: Eligible recipients will receive a text message for booking their vaccine appointment by age, in descending order, if demand exceeds supply The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded registration for the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system to include people aged 18 to 49. From 9am yesterday, the booking system, 1922.gov.tw, started allowing people born in or before 2003 to register for vaccination, said Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), the CECC deputy head. However, due to heavy online traffic after the announcement, the server crashed yesterday morning, before stabilizing at about midday. The eligibility was expanded from people in the ninth priority group — those aged 18 to 64 who have a high-risk disease, a rare disease or catastrophic
STABLE TREND: Community spread is still occurring in Taipei and New Taipei City, so it could be difficult to return to zero new infections, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, three imported cases and four deaths. Six of the local cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending isolation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The local infections were all reported in northern Taiwan. New Taipei City led the case count with seven infections, followed by Taipei with five cases and Taoyuan with three, he said. The infection sources of nine cases have been identified and six remain unclear, CECC data showed. Asked if a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert could be lowered after
‘VERY GRATEFUL’: Central Epidemic Command Center officials greeted a Japan Airlines flight with signs thanking Japan for its latest vaccine donation Taiwan yesterday received three shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, a total of 1.88 million doses. The nation has so far received 8.92 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. First to arrive was a donation from Japan. A Japan Airlines Co flight arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 1:45pm with 970,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on board. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), and center officials Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) and Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) greeted the flight holding signs thanking the Japanese government for its latest donation. Japan has donated a total