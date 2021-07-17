US committee passes bills bolstering ties with Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington





A US congressional committee on Thursday passed a legislative package that includes several bills to bolster diplomatic, security and economic ties with Taiwan.

The Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement (EAGLE) Act was passed by the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee by a vote of 26-to-22, following four days of deliberation.

US Representative Gregory Meeks, the committee chairman, introduced the act on May 25 to “revitalize and reassert US leadership, investment and engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and globally” to counter China’s growing ambitions.

US Representative Gregory Meeks looks on as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington on March 10. Photo: REUTERS

Several pro-Taiwan bills have been incorporated into the act, including the Taiwan diplomatic review act, Taiwan peace and stability act and the Taiwan international solidarity act.

A clause in the Taiwan international solidarity act states that the UN’s recognition of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) did not address Taiwan representation at the UN, nor take a position on the relationship between Beijing and Taipei, or Taiwan’s sovereignty.

“The United States opposes any initiative that seeks to change Taiwan’s status without the consent of the people,” the clause says.

The Taiwan diplomatic review act would direct the US secretary of state to enter negotiations with the Taiwan Council for US Affairs to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington the “Taiwan Representative Office.”

Other legislation in the EAGLE Act seeks to reiterate the US’ commitment to Taiwan, and recognize it as a vital part of the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy.

Meeks said the bill ensures “that America will once again lead on the world stage, strengthening our alliances, and expanding our diplomatic and economic footprint across the world to outcompete China.”

“Leadership guided by American values is central to the EAGLE Act, including the most robust provisions to date for responding to the PRC’s genocide of Uighurs, and bolstering our diplomatic, security and economic ties with Taiwan,” Meeks said.

The act also provides “temporary protected status and asylum to Hong Kongers, who have seen their autonomy destroyed by the Chinese government,” he added.

The EAGLE Act is expected to be reviewed by the full House before it would be voted on by both chambers of the US Congress and signed into law by the US president.