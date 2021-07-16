A record number of Americans last year died of drug overdoses, as COVID-19 lockdowns made getting treatment difficult and dealers laced more drugs with a powerful synthetic opioid, according to data released on Wednesday and health officials.
US deaths from drug overdoses soared nearly 30 percent to more than 93,000 last year — the highest ever recorded in the US.
“During the [COVID-19] pandemic, a lot of [drug] programs weren’t able to operate. Street-level outreach was very difficult. People were very isolated,” said Joshua Sharfstein, a health policy expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: AFP
While overdose deaths were increasing in the months preceding the pandemic, data show a stark acceleration after it started.
Social distancing reduced access to programs that offer needle exchange, opioid substitution therapy or safe injection sites where observers could deploy the overdose antidote Narcan, leaving many addicts to die alone.
Moreover, during stay-at-home orders, addicts were unable to attend support group meetings in person or visit their therapists for live one-on-one sessions.
Drug suppliers more frequently mixed fentanyl with cocaine and methamphetamine to boost their effects, US National Institute on Drug Abuse director Nora Volkow said.
Closing national borders did not staunch the flow of fentanyl as hoped, but accelerated it.
The deadly combination of events resulted in 93,331 overdose deaths in the 12 months ended in December last year, compared with an estimated 72,151 deaths in 2019, provisional data from the US National Center for Health Statistics showed.
The data showed opioids were involved in 74.7 percent of overdose deaths, rising to 69,710 last year from 50,963 in 2019.
“We do know the primary driver of the increase [in deaths] involves synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl,” said Bob Anderson, head of the Mortality Statistics Branch at the health statistics center.
Most US states were swept by the trend, Anderson said, with the highest increases in overdose deaths seen in Vermont, up 57.6 percent; followed by Kentucky, up 54 percent; South Carolina, up 52 percent; West Virginia, up nearly 50 percent; and California, up 46 percent.
On a day-to-day basis, Sharfstein estimates that the US is seeing more overdose deaths than COVID-19 deaths.
“This is a different kind of crisis, and it’s not going to go away as quickly,” Sharfstein said.
