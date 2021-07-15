Law requires Asian American history

‘A NEW STANDARD’: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation requiring the state’s public schools to teach Asian American history, the first US state to do so

The Guardian





With the backdrop of anti-Asian violence increasing across the US during the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois has become the first state to require that Asian American history be taught as part of the public school curriculum.

On Friday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law the Teaching Equitable Asian American History (TEAACH) Act, which requires elementary schools and high schools to teach a unit of Asian American history beginning next year.

“Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating more inclusive school environments. We’re making Illinois the first state in the nation to require that Asian American history will be taught in public schools, including a unit about the Asian American experience,” Pritzker said in a news release.

Asian American Kara Chu, 18, attends a rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles on March 13. Photo: AP

The teachings are to include the contributions of Asian Americans in the arts, humanities and the sciences, as well as their roles in advancing civil rights from the 19th century onward, and in political and economic development in the US.

“We are setting a new standard for what it means to truly reckon with our history. It’s a new standard that helps us understand one another and, ultimately, to move ourselves closer to the nation of our ideals,” Pritzker said.

Illinois Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, who sponsored the bill, is one of only four Asian Americans in the Illinois House of Representatives.

“The TEAACH Act will ensure the next generation of Asian American students won’t need to travel across the country or attend law school to learn something about their heritage,” she said during the bill signing.

Gong-Gershowitz’s grandparents emigrated from China in the 1920s, raising five children in Portland, Oregon, who would go on to be doctors, artists and veterans.

It was not until law school that she discovered that Chinese were banned from the US under the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, which was not repealed until 1943. The ethnic group is the only one in US history ever to be singled out for rejection in immigration law.

She knew that something did not add up.

“My family’s story, or at least what I knew of it until law school, was the fairy tale version of the quintessential American immigrant story, one that paints a picture of success, achievement and belonging,” she told reporters. “It’s all true, except that it’s not the whole story.”

Teaching the history of the Chinese Exclusion Act, along with the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, was essential, she said.

Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based coalition, has recorded more than 6,600 incidents involving hate toward Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the US since March 19 last year, near the onset of the pandemic.

Reported incidents include Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders being coughed at, spat on, avoided and verbally harassed, with 11 percent of respondents being children.