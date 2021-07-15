Taipei yesterday announced greater capacities for night markets, in addition to rent reductions for public properties, as it moves to gradually ease certain pandemic measures amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.
Night markets would be able to operate with half of the regular number of vendors, although free samples and eating while walking are still prohibited, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) told reporters at the city’s daily news conference.
The capital had on June 29 allowed most night markets to reopen at 25 percent capacity.
Photo: CNA
The Jianguo Flower Market (建國花市) would also be permitted to reopen starting with 20 percent of its usual number of stalls, to be gradually expanded, Ko said, adding that visits would be limited to one hour.
Public property rents for May through this month are to be reduced by 75 percent, while public housing rents are to be reduced by 30 percent, to be adjusted based on changes in the outbreak, Ko said.
Other social and administrative services not related to food would be reopened gradually, also depending on the virus situation, he added.
Meanwhile, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that the municipality would reopen gradually “from the outside in,” as long as a downward trend in cases continues.
As the risk of invisible chains of transmission remains, reopening must happen in stages, Hou said.
At the moment, eight cultural venues, one scenic area and nine hiking trails in the city are conditionally open, he said.
Priority would be given to outdoor spaces, then indoor activities, followed lastly by indoor dining, he said.
The city would discuss easing restrictions on Monday if the positive trend in cases continues throughout the rest of this week, he added.
