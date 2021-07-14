Biden said to warn US firms of risks of operating in HK

THREATS: Foreign firms are at risk of China gaining access to their data stored in Hong Kong, or breaching the National Security Law, the ‘Financial Times’ said

Reuters





The US government will this week warn companies of increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong and also update a previously issued warning on Xinjiang, the Financial Times reported yesterday.

US companies face threats, including the Chinese government’s ability to gain access to data that foreign companies store in Hong Kong, the report said.

The risks also included the National Security Law imposed last year that allows Beijing to impose sanctions against individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities, it said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Members of the pro-democracy group League of Social Democrats gather outside the Chinese Liaison Office in Hong Kong yesterday, holding up portraits of political prisoners, including one of Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, pictured right, on the fourth anniversary of his death. Photo: AFP

The US was yesterday also to update a warning that the administration of former US president Donald Trump issued on Xinjiang last year, the report said, adding that it would stress the legal risks that companies face unless they ensure that their supply chains are not implicated in forced labor in Xinjiang.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said the warning was “typical political manipulation and double standards” by Washington.

The rights of foreign investors in Hong Kong are clearly protected by Hong Kong’s laws, including the Basic Law, its mini constitution, he told a press briefing in Beijing.

The Financial Times report also said that the US would impose more sanctions this week in response to China’s crackdown on democracy advocates in Hong Kong and alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

China dismisses accusations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang, and says its policies are necessary to stamp out separatists and religious extremists, who plotted attacks and stirred up tension between mostly Muslim ethnic Uighurs and Han, China’s largest ethnic group.