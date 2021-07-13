Thousands of Cubans on Sunday took part in rare protests against the communist government, chanting “Down with the dictatorship,” as Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on his supporters to confront the demonstrators.
The anti-government rallies started spontaneously in several cities as the nation endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity and food.
Several hundred protesters marched through Havana, chanting “We want liberty,” with a heavy military and police presence deployed after demonstrators massed outside the Capitol building.
Photo: AFP
Police used tear gas to disperse crowds, and at least 10 people were arrested, while officers used plastic pipes to beat protesters, Agence France-Presse journalists said.
Diaz-Canel delivered a combative television address, saying: “The order to fight has been given — into the street, revolutionaries.”
“We call on all revolutionaries of the country, all communists, to go out in the streets where these provocations occur ... and to face them in a decisive, firm and courageous way,” he said.
The only authorized gatherings in Cuba are normally Communist Party events, but according to the data journalism site Inventario, 40 protests took place on Sunday.
Social media showed scenes from anti-government protests around the country, but mobile Internet — which was only introduced in 2018 — was largely cut off on Sunday afternoon.
Several thousand protesters, mainly young people, took to the streets of San Antonio de los Banos, a town 30km southwest of Havana.
One local, on condition of anonymity, said that she participated in the demonstration as she was exasperated by “the situation with electricity and food.”
Security forces arrived soon after the protests began, and the president later visited the town himself, surrounded by party activists as residents heckled him, videos posted online showed.
“The energy situation seems to have produced some reaction,” Diaz-Canel told reporters, blaming US sanctions imposed by former US president Donald Trump and left unchanged by US President Joe Biden.
He accused “a Cuban-American mafia” of whipping up the protests on social media.
Candido Abrines, a retired pro-government protester, said he was demonstrating so that “capitalism will never come back here again and [so] that these mercenaries paid by the Empire [the US] will never again take our streets, first they have to kill us all.”
Government supporters also held some counterdemonstrations in Havana.
An Associated Press (AP) videojournalist was assaulted by a number of them of them, and an AP photojournalist was injured by the police, the news agency said.
The US reacted swiftly to the day’s events.
“The US supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter.
In Miami, thousands of Cubans and Cuban-Americans took to the streets of the city’s Little Havana district in support of the protests, on foot or waving Cuban flags out of car windows.
“These young people today have finally said: ‘Enough is enough and we’re going to do what our old folks couldn’t do,’” Cuban-American Yanelis Sales said. “Cubans, we are here with you from the United States.”
WASHINGTON COMMENTS: A US official said that Taiwan has a right to peace and should have an international role, but that the US does not support independence The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign nation, not part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, after Washington said it does not support Taiwanese independence. “We support a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan. We do not support Taiwan’s independence. We fully recognize, understand the sensitivities involved here,” US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday during a videoconference with the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI). Campbell made the remarks when asked by ASPI International Security and Diplomacy vice president Daniel Russel how much love and support Washington can show to
SANCTIONED ACTIVITIES: Officials said libraries would open, some exercise activities would be allowed at schools and film crews could work, with some provisos The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert to July 26, although some measures are to be relaxed on Tuesday next week. The alert was first issued on May 15 in Taipei and New Taipei City, before being expanded nationwide four days later. It was to expire on Monday next week, but was extended for a fourth time yesterday. The nation is “very close” to having indicators fall below the criteria for a level 3 alert, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. According to
1922.GOV.TW: People in the ninth and 10th priority groups are encouraged to start registering their willingness to be vaccinated from Tuesday next week The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday unveiled the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system and announced that a trial program was launched on three outlying islands yesterday morning. Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), who designed the system, said that after discussions with local governments, they mostly agreed that the system should be used for scheduling vaccinations for those aged under 65, so it would be launched when the ninth and 10th priority groups are eligible for vaccination. The ninth priority group is people aged 18 to 64, who have a high-risk disease, a rare disease or catastrophic illness; while the 10th
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) on Saturday won her third Wimbledon women’s doubles title when she and Belgian partner Elise Mertens defeated Russia’s Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova. “It’s not always easy to play in the final, and the opponent will fight super hard,” Hsieh said ahead of the match. “We all know it’s the last match so we will fight until the last point definitely.” Her determination paid off for the third-seeded pair, who were competing in their fifth tournament together. They saved two match points in the second set to win 3-6, 7-5, 9-7. Unseeded Kudermetova and Vesnina had two match points