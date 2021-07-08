“War is raging” with the Taliban, Afghan Minister of Defense Bismillah Mohammadi said yesterday after the insurgents carried out their first major assault on a provincial capital.
“We recognize that the war is raging and we are in a very sensitive military situation,” Mohammadi said, hours after the Taliban launched their assault on the city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis Province.
“I want to reassure all of you that our national forces, with the support of local resistance forces, will use all their power and resources to defend our homeland and our people,” he said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
As the pullout of US troops from the country nears completion, fierce fighting has erupted in the city, with the militants seizing the police headquarters and offices of the Afghan National Directorate of Security.
The insurgents have pressed ahead with a dizzying campaign since US and NATO forces began the final withdrawal from the country, seizing dozens of rural districts and stirring fears that the Afghan government is in crisis.
“The enemy has entered the city, all the districts have fallen. The fighting has started inside the city,” Badghis Governor Hessamuddin Shams told reporters in a text message.
Badghis provincial council head Abdul Aziz Bek said that some security officials had surrendered to the Taliban during the night.
“The provincial council officials have fled to an army camp in the city. Fighting continues in the city,” Badghis provincial council member Zia Gul Habibi said.
The Taliban were inside the city’s police headquarters and the local office of the nation’s spy agency, Habibi said.
In Tehran, an Afghan government delegation met with Taliban representatives, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, following months of stalled negotiations between the two warring sides.
Opening the Tehran talks, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the US departure, but warned that “today the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country.”
Last week, all US and NATO forces left Bagram Air Base near Kabul — the command center for operations against the Taliban — effectively wrapping up their exit after 20 years of military involvement.
The assault came hours after the Pentagon confirmed that the pullout was more than 90 percent completed.
NEW POLICY: The Central Epidemic Command Center said the requirement is in response to the global spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 Starting today, all arrivals to Taiwan are to be tested three times for COVID-19 before the end of their quarantine period. The policy is in response to the global spread of the more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. People arriving by airplane or ship after noon today are to be subject to the policy in an effort to reinforce the health monitoring of international arrivals, the center said. Upon arrival at an airport or port, people who have traveled to “key high-risk countries” in the past 14 days would be checked into a government-funded centralized
CCP CENTENNIAL: Responding to Xi’s pledge, the Mainland Affairs Council said that Beijing should drop the military intimidation and talk with Taipei on an equal footing Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday pledged to complete “reunification” with Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a dictatorship. China, which considers independent Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the nation. “Solving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the CCP and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” Xi said in a speech
BACK TO WORK: Six requirements were laid out for Huannan Market, which is resuming operations today, including negative PCR tests and real-name registration The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported 28 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the lowest number since the outbreak started in May. The center also reported one death, a woman in her 70s, who had an underlying health condition. It also reported that the average age of COVID-19 deaths in the nation is 73, and that 90.1 percent had underlying health conditions. Of the 28 local cases, 19 were female and nine were male, ranging in age from younger than five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Thirteen of the cases tested positive
1922.GOV.TW: People in the ninth and 10th priority groups are encouraged to start registering their willingness to be vaccinated from Tuesday next week The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday unveiled the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system and announced that a trial program was launched on three outlying islands yesterday morning. Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), who designed the system, said that after discussions with local governments, they mostly agreed that the system should be used for scheduling vaccinations for those aged under 65, so it would be launched when the ninth and 10th priority groups are eligible for vaccination. The ninth priority group is people aged 18 to 64, who have a high-risk disease, a rare disease or catastrophic illness; while the 10th