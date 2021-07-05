A tropical depression system off the east coast of the Philippines could intensify and become this year’s sixth tropical storm, which would bring rain to eastern and southern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.
The next tropical storm would be called In-fa when it forms, the bureau added.
As of 2pm yesterday, the system was off the east coast of the Philippines and was moving northwest at 19kph, bureau data showed.
Bureau forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said the tropical depression system could become a tropical storm by afternoon today, adding that the bureau would issue a sea alert for the tropical storm as soon as it forms.
The tropical depression system is expected to move through the Bashi Channel today and tomorrow, bringing showers to Hualien, Taitung and the Hengchun Peninsula, bureau forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其) said.
Tonight, chances of showers would be high in southeastern Taiwan and in the mountains in the northeast, Liu said.
Wind speeds and waves around Taiwan are expected to swell as the tropical depression system passes through the Bashi Channel, Liu said, adding that strong winds and rogue waves are expected today and tomorrow around the Hengchun Peninsula, as well as southeastern Taiwan and the north coast.
The weather would again become sunny and hot once the system moves away from Taiwan, and the Pacific high-pressure system moves west, Liu said.
Hot weather and sunny skies are forecast for northern and central Taiwan, as the tropical depression system would have little effect on those regions, Liu said, adding that chances of afternoon thundershowers would be high today and tomorrow.
On Wednesday, chances of showers would be high in the southeast and the Hengchun Peninsula, Liu said.
NEW GROUND: The National Health Research Institute’s plan for a second vaccine plant would have hardware that can support mRNA vaccine production, a researcher said The National Health Research Institutes is reportedly preparing to initiate talks with Moderna Inc for authorization to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, a local magazine said yesterday. If successful, Taiwan would be able to manufacture anywhere between 300 million and 500 million doses within six to nine months, the Chinese-language Mirror Media said. The institute has its eye on manufacturing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines for its second vaccine plant expansion project, Liu Chia-chyi (劉家齊), a researcher at the institute’s vaccine research and development center, told a news conference yesterday. Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Liu said that the planned
WAKE-UP CALL: A Japanese defense official’s call to protect Taiwan as a democratic country drew the ire of Beijing, which took umbrage at the use of the word ‘country’ Japanese State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama on Monday warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration, and said it was necessary to “wake up” to Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan and protect it “as a democratic country.” Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, Nakayama questioned whether the decision of many countries, including Japan and US, to follow a “one China” policy that has recognized Beijing over Taipei since the 1970s would stand the test of time. “Was it right?” he asked at the online event, referring to how future generations would judge policymakers on the issue. “I don’t
NEW POLICY: The Central Epidemic Command Center said the requirement is in response to the global spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 Starting today, all arrivals to Taiwan are to be tested three times for COVID-19 before the end of their quarantine period. The policy is in response to the global spread of the more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. People arriving by airplane or ship after noon today are to be subject to the policy in an effort to reinforce the health monitoring of international arrivals, the center said. Upon arrival at an airport or port, people who have traveled to “key high-risk countries” in the past 14 days would be checked into a government-funded centralized
CCP CENTENNIAL: Responding to Xi’s pledge, the Mainland Affairs Council said that Beijing should drop the military intimidation and talk with Taipei on an equal footing Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday pledged to complete “reunification” with Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a dictatorship. China, which considers independent Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the nation. “Solving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the CCP and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” Xi said in a speech