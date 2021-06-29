Historic heat wave hits Canada, US

SEEKING RELIEF: Restaurants in Portland closed, with kitchens too hot to work in, while people sought refuge at beaches or in ‘cooling shelters’ with air-conditioning

AP and Reuters, VANCOUVER and PORTLAND, Oregon





The village of Lytton in the interior of southern British Columbia on Sunday sizzled under a new all-time high temperature for Canada, reaching 46.1°C.

The reading by Environment Canada in Lytton surpassed the previous national high of 45°C, which was set in Saskatchewan in 1937.

As the US Pacific Northwest sweltered to the south, a heat warning also was in effect for most of western Canada, and the weather agency said that numerous daily temperature records had been broken across British Columbia.

Pablo Miranda, center, cools off in the Salmon Springs Fountain in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Environment Canada expects temperatures to begin cooling today.

In the coastal city of Vancouver, where the temperature peaked at 31°C at midafternoon, many people headed to the beach, although the crowds appeared smaller than usual in the sweltering heat.

Others, like Natalie Moser, sought out the shade at neighborhood parks.

A woman cools off at a misting station during the scorching weather of a heat wave in Vancouver on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Moser would normally stay at a local hotel to enjoy the pool during especially hot weather, but that option was hampered by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, she said, adding that she though the beach would be too hot, even with an umbrella in hand.

“Today was just really about getting something that was cool,” she said.

In Portland, Oregon, temperatures soared to an all-time high of 44.5°C, sparking a run on ice and air-conditioners, while forcing many restaurants and bars to close.

Multnomah County, which encompasses the city, opened 11 emergency “cooling shelters,” most of them in public libraries, where residents without air-conditioning could escape the sweltering heat.

“This is life-threatening heat,” Multnomah County Health Officer Jennifer Vines said in a statement.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown eased COVID-19 crowd restrictions for theaters, swimming pools and shopping malls ahead of the heat wave.

Pools proved a popular choice for many seeking to cool off, as did some public fountains.

The National Weather Service forecast high temperatures climbing to more than 20°C above normal in parts of Oregon and Washington state, a typically temperate region, where many homes and businesses have long gone without air-conditioning.

The extreme heat was attributed to a dome of atmospheric high pressure over the upper US Northwest and Canada, similar to conditions that punished California and southwestern states a week earlier.

Excessive-heat warnings were posted across Oregon and Washington, stretching into parts of Idaho, California and Nevada.

In Portland, a city known for rainy weather and little sunshine, many stores were sold out of window air-conditioners and fans. Ice was also hard to come by, leaving some residents to chill bottles of water and soft drinks in bins of dry ice.

Several of the city’s normally bustling restaurant and bar districts were devoid of patrons, as the extreme heat prompted many eateries to close.

“The dining room might be comfortable, but the kitchen can reach dangerous conditions,” said Dave Bortelo, owner of the Haymaker bar and grill, who shuttered his establishment for the duration of heat wave.

Sluggish business was another consideration, he added.

Some companies with air-conditioning stayed open, as informal cooling shelters for employees, said Sarah Shaoul, cofounder of Bricks Need Mortar, a business advocacy and consulting group.

The daytime high in Portland was the hottest temperature recorded there since the National Weather Service began keeping daily records in 1940, it said.

In Seattle, the mercury climbed to an all-time high of 40°C, surpassing a 2009 record of 39.5°C.

Washington’s capital, Olympia, likewise set a new benchmark high of 41°C, exceeding its 2009 record by 1°C, according to the National Weather Service.