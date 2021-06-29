An editorial writer of the now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested at the airport on Sunday night while attempting to leave the territory, local media reported.
The South China Morning Post and online news outlet Citizen News cited unidentified sources as saying that editorial writer Fung Wai-kong (馮偉光) was arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security.
Fung, who wrote under the pen name Lo Fung (盧峯), was believed to be leaving for Britain when he was arrested, local media reported.
Photo: AP
Police said they arrested a 57-year-old man at the airport on Sunday night under the National Security Law, but did not identify him.
He is the second editorial writer at Apple Daily to be arrested, and the seventh person to be arrested at the paper in two weeks. So far, the seven arrested are either journalists or executives of the Apple Daily, as Hong Kong authorities crack down on dissent, arresting most of the territory’s prominent pro-democracy figures and revamping Hong Kong’s election laws to keep opposition voices out of the legislature.
The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) condemned the police for targeting journalists.
“The HKJA reiterates that freedom of speech and freedom of the press are core values of Hong Kong,” it said in a statement. “If even the writing of the literati cannot be tolerated, it will be difficult for Hong Kong to be regarded as an international city.”
Fung’s arrest also comes as pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News said in a statement that it would remove commentaries published on its site before this month and halt its fundraising efforts because of concerns over the sweeping National Security Law.
The measures were taken to protect the news outlet’s supporters, writers and editorial staffers in the “literary inquisition” of Hong Kong, Stand News said in a statement.
Despite the precautionary measures taken, Stand News pledged to keep reporting the news.
“In the past six-and-a-half years, the Stand News team has been through trials and hardships with the people of Hong Kong, cherishing each other and weaving the common memory of Hong Kong’s survival,” it said in a statement. “To pass on these memories, we will stick to our posts, walk with the people of Hong Kong, and write and record the news and happenings in Hong Kong.”
The online news platform also said it would stop taking money from subscribers and donors, and stop accepting new subscriptions to prevent the risk of money going to waste.
Under the National Security Law, assets can be frozen if authorities believe the money is linked to a related crime.
TAKING PRECAUTIONS: Two arrivals from Peru have been confirmed to have been infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 first discovered in India, the center said People arriving from seven high-risk countries would be required to stay at central quarantine facilities for 14 days, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The measure, which starts tomorrow, is intended to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 first discovered in India. Genetic sequencing has confirmed seven infections by the Delta variant, including two people arriving from Peru and five previously reported imported cases, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing. Taiwan is mainly fighting the Alpha variant, first found in the UK, although variants from South Africa
‘GOAL NOT MET’: The CECC announced the enhanced implementation of six measures, including mandatory testing for some people and precise contact tracing The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that a level 3 COVID-19 alert has been extended by two weeks until July 12, while it reported 104 locally transmitted cases and 24 deaths. The alert was first issued in Taipei and New Taipei City on May 15, and expanded nationwide on May 19. It was originally due to end on Monday next week, but it was extended for the third time yesterday. “The level 3 alert will continue to be implemented until July 12,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a news conference at noon. “Although the situation has improved
CAUSE OF DEATH: So far, autopsies have shown that most deaths were related to chronic health conditions, while one was caused by asphyxia, the center said Thirty-four more people have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that none of the autopsies performed so far have connected post-vaccination deaths to the shots. The deaths recorded on Wednesday were 16 women and 18 men who died one to eight days after being vaccinated, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Their ages ranged from 52 to 96, with 29 of them over the age of 75, he said. The youngest among them, a man aged 52, had
GREATER INFECTION RISK: To curb the Delta variant, stores, restaurants and markets in two villages have been closed, with the government delivering food to homes The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced enhanced measures for preventing the spread of the Delta virus variant associated with a cluster of infections in Pingtung County, as it reported 78 locally transmitted cases and 13 deaths. Twelve confirmed cases have been linked to a grandfather and grandson who returned from Peru and tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant during home quarantine in Pingtung County’s Fangshan Township (枋山). The cluster’s index case is a local taxi driver, the CECC said. Contact tracing found that a passenger and two members of his family had also contracted COVID-19, and that the two family