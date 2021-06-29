The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said 178 close contacts linked to a cluster infection of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in Pingtung County, as well as 1,500 residents in nearby communities, tested negative for COVID-19.
The cluster comprises a grandmother and her grandson who returned from Peru and tested positive during quarantine in Fangshan Township (枋山), and 10 locally transmitted cases linked to them.
The local infections are a taxi driver, his three family members, three friends and a male passenger, as well as a woman and her grandchild, who lives with the passenger, as well as relatives and neighbors of the two imported cases.
The CECC on Sunday said the two imported cases and six of the local cases were confirmed to have been infected with the Delta variant of the virus.
The cluster marks the first case of the Delta variant detected in local communities. It prompted authorities to enhance border controls, and expand testing, contact tracing and preventive measures.
The close contacts have been isolated, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
The center also identified 38 passengers who were seated close to the two imported cases on the flight to Taiwan on June 6. Thirty-four of them tested negative, while three are awaiting test results, and one has left Taiwan, he said.
Two community screening stations were on Thursday set up at Fangshan Junior High School and Jialu Community in Fangshan, Chen said, adding that as of Sunday, 1,500 residents had tested negative in polymerase chain reaction tests.
A new screening station was yesterday set up at Fangliao Community, Chen said, adding that hopefully the expanded testing can detect all infected individuals and break the transmission chain of the Delta variant in local communities.
Separately, a man in his 70s living in Fangliao Township sought outpatient treatment for an injury at Fangliao General Hospital on Thursday, Chen said.
He was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday before being hospitalized and his result came back positive on Sunday, he said.
Two relatives of the man had visited him on June 20, so they were identified as close contacts and tested, and their results came back negative, he added.
The hospital has temporarily suspended all outpatient and emergency services for environmental disinfection, Chen said.
Sixty-seven hospital employees have tested negative for COVID-19, while other patients and their accompanying family members have been identified and would be scheduled for follow-up testing, he said.
As of yesterday, 214 people — 199 who are suspected to have come into direct contact with the case and 15 who had come into contact with him at other locations — have been put under isolation at centralized quarantine facilities, he said.
