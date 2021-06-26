China yesterday promoted Hong Kong’s top security official to the territory’s No. 2 spot, as Beijing looks to the territory’s government to clamp down on free speech and political opponents to restore stability following anti-government protests.
Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee (李家超) is to replace Matthew Cheung (張建宗) as the territory’s chief secretary for administration, while Hong Kong Police Commissioner Chris Tang (鄧炳強) would take over Lee’s role, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said.
Hong Kong Deputy Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee (蕭澤頤) would be the new head of the police.
Photo: AFP
The elevation of Lee, 63, a former police deputy commissioner, to chief secretary is the first time a security specialist has taken on the No. 2 position since 1997.
Other former chief secretaries have had extensive economic and social policymaking expertise.
“They have had distinguished performance in the government over the years and possess proven leadership skills,” Lam said in a statement. “I am confident that they are competent for their new posts and would rise to the challenges in serving the community.”
Beijing’s imposition of a sweeping National Security Law in June last year has put Hong Kong on an authoritarian trajectory, with mass arrests of democratic campaigners, curbs on public assemblies and free speech.
Critics say the reshuffle could further empower security officials who have faithfully implemented Beijing’s new security regimen to strengthen control and clamp down on freedoms after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.
“The promotion of John Lee and Chris Tang completes the swift and total transformation of Hong Kong into a police state,” Hong Kong Democracy Council founder Samuel Chu (朱牧民) said.
Lam and Lee are expected to travel to Beijing for the Chinese Communist Party’s centenary celebrations next week, Hong Kong media reported.
Lee and Tang, 55, were among 11 Hong Kong and Chinese officials sanctioned by the US government in August last year for undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and democratic processes after the enactment of the National Security Law.
Lam yesterday told reporters that the changes would lay down a “good base” for a government transition next year when her current term ends.
Lee holds a degree from Charles Sturt University in Australia, and joined the Hong Kong Police in 1977, rising to become deputy commissioner, a government statement said.
He played a key role in trying to implement a contentious proposed extradition law in 2019 that divided Hong Kong society and triggered mass protests.
Known for his hawkish stance, Lee spearheaded the territory’s disciplinary forces, including the police in the national security crackdown.
