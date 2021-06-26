People arriving from seven high-risk countries would be required to stay at central quarantine facilities for 14 days, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The measure, which starts tomorrow, is intended to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 first discovered in India.
Genetic sequencing has confirmed seven infections by the Delta variant, including two people arriving from Peru and five previously reported imported cases, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Taiwan is mainly fighting the Alpha variant, first found in the UK, although variants from South Africa and Brazil have also been detected.
The Delta variant’s transmission rate is 40 to 60 percent faster than the Alpha variant, the center said, citing data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
The two from Peru, aged 5 and 86, arrived in Taiwan on June 6 and tested positive on Monday last week, the CECC said, adding that they are relatives of a passenger linked to a taxi driver who is one of seven cases in a cluster of infections in Pingtung County.
The center is awaiting the results of genetic sequencing to determine whether other cases in the cluster have been infected with the Delta variant, Chen said.
With new variants spreading around the world, the CECC tightened border controls on arrivals from high-risk countries: Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Israel, Peru and the UK, he said.
People arriving from those countries would be required to stay in central quarantine facilities for 14 days upon arrival in Taiwan, he said.
Before entering and leaving the facilities, they would have to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with their accommodation and testing costs covered by the government, he said.
Also starting from tomorrow, people arriving from other countries would have to stay at quarantine hotels for 14 days, Chen said, adding that they can also pay to stay at a central quarantine facility.
They would be required to undergo PCR tests before leaving the quarantine hotels or facilities, he said.
Cabin crew working for Taiwanese airlines who are returning from high-risk countries would be isolated for 14 days and receive PCR tests before leaving quarantine, he said, adding that they should remain in quarantine hotels or company dormitories that comply with quarantine regulations.
These measures are to prevent them from returning to their homes and potentially spreading infection, Chen said.
Health authorities are also increasing virus screening in local communities to prevent the spread of the Delta variant, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
