The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 78 new local COVID-19 infections and six deaths, while also announcing that all people who are placed under home isolation or home quarantine must be tested before ending isolation or quarantine, effective immediately.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the locally transmitted cases are 35 males and 43 females, aged under five to over 90, and they began having symptoms between Monday last week and Monday.
Most of the cases were reported in New Taipei City and Taipei, with 43 and 25 cases respectively, he said, adding that there were three cases in Nantou County, two in Keelung, and one each in Taoyuan and Taichung, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli and Changhua counties.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Of the 12,806 people infected with COVID-19 between May 11 and Sunday, 8,087, or 63.1 percent, had been released from isolation, Chen said.
It was relatively good news that the number of deaths reported fell to six yesterday, he said, adding that although each loss of life is extremely regrettable, the reduction in the number of deaths indicates that medical capacity is stable and under control.
The six deaths were three men and three women who were aged 50 to 90 and who all had underlying health conditions, Chen said.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that among the deaths, two were residents of a nursing home in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林), where a cluster of 47 infections was confirmed this week.
The two residents both had hypertension and were on dialysis, he said, adding that one was a woman in her 50s who was the first confirmed case at the facility.
She began having symptoms on June 8 and was hospitalized the next day, he added.
The other resident was a man in his 90s who tested negative on Wednesday last week, but had difficulty breathing on Saturday and was taken to an emergency room, Lo said.
Meanwhile, Chen announced that all “close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases who are placed in home isolation” and “all inbound travelers who are placed in home quarantine,” no matter if they are suffering symptoms or not, would be subject to a government-funded polymerase chain reaction test the day before ending the 14-day isolation or quarantine period.
The policy is to take effect immediately and it is aimed at preventing the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, from being imported to Taiwan, he said.
There are about 5,000 people in home isolation and 9,000 in home quarantine, and an average of about 1,000 people are expected to be tested per day, Chen said.
The CECC has been discussing the level 3 alert with public health experts and local governments, and it expects to announce today whether it plans to extend the alert beyond Monday next week, he said.
NO CONNECTION: Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said the CECC has linked no deaths so far to the AstraZeneca vaccine Eleven people in the nation have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but the deaths should not deter older people with chronic health conditions from getting vaccinated. Nine of the deaths — people aged 65 to 97 — took place three hours to one day after the AstraZeneca vaccine was given, the center said, while eight of the 11 deaths were people aged 75 or older, most of whom had chronic health conditions. On Wednesday, the center said that 12 more people — seven women and five men aged 42 to 97 at
HELPING HAND: Vaccine eligibility can likely be widened to cover pregnant women now that the nation has more vaccine doses than it planned for, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan yesterday received a shipment of 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the US, obtaining its largest single batch of vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year. A cargo plane of Taiwanese national carrier China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) carrying the Moderna Inc vaccines landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4:30pm, after leaving Memphis, Tennessee, early on Saturday, US time. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen were at the airport to welcome the plane. The vaccines were transported to a cold chain logistics center, where they would be inspected
‘NO STRINGS ATTACHED’: The US is donating the shots without any political or economic conditions, and with the singular aim of saving lives, a senior US official said The US was yesterday to ship 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior US administration official told Reuters, more than tripling Washington’s previous allocation of shots for the nation. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through so-called “vaccine diplomacy,” had initially promised to donate 750,000 doses to Taiwan, but is increasing that number as US President Joe Biden’s administration advances its pledge to send 80 million US-made shots around the world. The 2.5 million donated doses of the Moderna Inc vaccine would leave Memphis, Tennessee, on a flight belonging to Taiwan’s national carrier, China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), early
VULNERABLE: The CECC has been moving older infected people or those with underlying health conditions, who were in isolation, to hospitals for better health monitoring The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily count since the nationwide level 3 alert was issued last month. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 75 local infections are 35 males and 40 females, aged from under five to over 80, and they began experiencing symptoms between June 8 and Sunday. New Taipei City reported 38 cases, followed by Taipei with 22, Taoyuan with five, Miaoli County with three, Keelung and Taichung with two each, and Kaohsiung, Yunlin County and Changhua County with one each, CECC