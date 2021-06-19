Iran yesterday began voting in a presidential election tipped in the favor of a hardline protege of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, fueling public apathy and sparking calls for a boycott in the Islamic Republic.
State-linked opinion polling and analysts put hardline Iranian Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi as the front-runner in a field of just four candidates.
Former Bank of Iran governor Abdolnasser Hemmati is running as the race’s moderate candidate, but has not inspired the same support as outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who cannot run for re-election due to a term limit.
Photo: Reuters
If elected, Raisi would be the first serving Iranian president sanctioned by the US government even before entering office, over his involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988, as well as his time as the head of Iran’s internationally criticized judiciary — one of the world’s top executioners.
It would also firmly put hardliners in control across the Iranian government as negotiations in Vienna continue over a tattered nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran, which has reportedly enriched uranium to the closest point yet to weapons-grade levels.
Tensions remain high with the US and Israel, which is believed to have carried out a series of attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites and assassinating a scientist who created the country’s military atomic program decades earlier.
Polls opened at 7am for the vote, which has seen widespread public apathy after a panel under Khamenei barred hundreds of candidates, including reformists and those aligned with Rouhani. Khamenei cast the ceremonial vote from Tehran, where he urged the public to take part.
“Through the participation of the people, the country and the Islamic ruling system will win great points in the international arena, but the ones who benefit first are the people themselves,” Khamenei said. “Go ahead, choose and vote.”
Raisi, wearing a black turban that identifies him in Shiite tradition as a direct descendant of the Prophet Mohammed, voted from a mosque in southern Tehran, waving to those gathered to cast ballots.
There are more than 59 million eligible voters in Iran, a nation home to more than 80 million people.
However, the state-linked Iranian Student Polling Agency has estimated a turnout of just 42 percent, which would be the lowest ever since the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Fears about a low turnout prompted warnings that Iran might be turning away from being an Islamic Republic — a government with elected civilian leadership overseen by a supreme leader from its Shiite clergy — to a country more tightly governed by its supreme leader.
As supreme leader, Khamenei has final say on all matters of state, and oversees Iran’s defense and atomic program.
“This is not acceptable,” said former Iranian president Mohammad Khatami, a reformist who sought to change Iran’s theocracy from inside during his eight years in office. “How would this conform to being a republic or Islamic?”
For his part, Khamenei on Wednesday warned of “foreign plots” seeking to depress turnout.
A flyer handed out that day on the streets of Tehran by hardliners followed in that thought, bearing the image of the late Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike last year.
“If we do not vote: Sanctions will be heavier, the US and Israel will be encouraged to attack Iran,” the leaflet warned. “Iran will be under shadow of a Syrian-style civil war and the ground will be ready for assassination of scientists and important figures.”
The disqualification of candidates seemed aimed at preventing anyone other than Raisi from winning the election, as Khatami did in 1997 by surprisingly beating a hardliner favored by Khamenei.
That has coupled with public anger against Rouhani, whose signature 2015 nuclear deal collapsed after then-US president Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew Washington from the accord. Iran’s ailing economy has suffered since, with double-digit inflation and mass unemployment.
The vote “is set to be the least competitive election in the Islamic Republic’s history,” wrote Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft Inc. “The election is heavily stacked in favor of candidates from the theocratic and hardline end of Iran’s political spectrum; there will be little need for the more overt forms of election fraud that characterized the turbulent re-election of [then-Iranian president] Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.”
The decision to limit participation comes as the winner would likely serve two four-year terms as nearly every Iranian president has since the revolution.
That means that they might be at the helm at what could be one of the most crucial moments for the country in decades, which would come when the 82-year-old Khamenei dies.
‘GOOD SIGN’: Thanks to public efforts, the number of COVID-19 cases is on a downward trend, the minister of health said, but told people not to let their guard down The COVID-19 situation appears to be relatively stable and on a downward trend, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as he reported 185 domestic COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. “This seems to be a relatively good sign,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a daily news briefing. In Taipei and New Taipei City, the overall situation seems to be heading in a good direction, he added. He attributed it to public efforts to control the spread of the virus, but warned people against letting their guard down. Of the new local cases, 83 are males and
ROLLING OUT DOSES: The expansion aims to speed up Taiwan’s vaccination drive by making more Moderna jabs available to workers at hospitals, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers in the highest vaccine priority group. The center said that 75,000 doses of the vaccine — half of the first batch Taiwan has received — were on Wednesday distributed to hospitals across the nation with specialized COVID-19 rooms, negative pressure wards and testing services. Thus far, they had only been offered to frontline healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers at the designated hospitals, it said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the eligibility was
The EU is set to lift travel restrictions for US and Taiwanese residents as soon as this week, in the latest step toward a return to normal, despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous COVID-19 variants. Portugal, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, proposed adding Taiwan, the US, Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Serbia to a so-called “white list” of countries from which non-essential travel to the bloc is allowed, a diplomat familiar with the matter said. Assuming no objections, EU government envoys in Brussels would today approve the expanded
NO CONNECTION: Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said the CECC has linked no deaths so far to the AstraZeneca vaccine Eleven people in the nation have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but the deaths should not deter older people with chronic health conditions from getting vaccinated. Nine of the deaths — people aged 65 to 97 — took place three hours to one day after the AstraZeneca vaccine was given, the center said, while eight of the 11 deaths were people aged 75 or older, most of whom had chronic health conditions. On Wednesday, the center said that 12 more people — seven women and five men aged 42 to 97 at